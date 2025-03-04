Novolyze and Grupo Delcen Unite to Elevate Food Safety Standards Across Latin America

Novolyze - Smart Food Safety & Quality Novolyze digitalizes food safety and quality Novolyze digitalizes food safety and quality

Empowering Food & Beverage Companies Across Latin America with Cutting-Edge Technology and Local Expertise to Elevate Food Safety and Operational Excellence.

By combining Novolyze's technological solutions with Grupo Delcen's local expertise, we are setting a new standard for food safety in the region.” — Karim-Franck Khinouche, CEO and Founder of Novolyze

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking move set to redefine food safety and quality management in Latin America, Novolyze , a global leader in tech-enabled food safety solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Grupo Delcen , a renowned consulting and training agency specializing in food safety management systems. This alliance aims to empower food and beverage companies across the region with cutting-edge tools and localized expertise, ensuring the highest standards of food safety and compliance.Bridging Technology and Local ExpertiseThe partnership between Novolyze and Grupo Delcen is poised to revolutionize how food safety is managed in Latin American countries. By integrating Novolyze's innovative cloud-based applications with Grupo Delcen's deep-rooted understanding of local markets and languages, the collaboration offers a seamless approach to implementing robust food safety protocols."This collaboration is more than a business agreement; it's a commitment to enhancing the quality and safety of food products across Latin America," said Karim-Franck Khinouche, CEO and Founder of Novolyze. "By combining our technological solutions with Grupo Delcen's local expertise, we are setting a new standard for food safety in the region."Empowering the Latin American Food IndustryLatin America's diverse food and beverage industry faces unique challenges, from varying regulatory frameworks to linguistic diversity. This partnership addresses these challenges head-on by providing:• Tailored Training Programs: Grupo Delcen will offer specialized training in native languages, ensuring that Novolyze's applications are effectively utilized to meet local regulatory requirements and cultural nuances.• Customized Implementation Support: Leveraging its extensive experience, Grupo Delcen will assist companies in seamlessly integrating Novolyze's solutions into their existing operations, enhancing efficiency and compliance.• Continuous Improvement: The partnership emphasizes ongoing support and development, ensuring that food safety practices evolve with emerging challenges and technological advancements.A Vision for the FutureThis alliance is not just about addressing current food safety concerns; it's about anticipating future challenges and proactively developing solutions. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation, Novolyze and Grupo Delcen are committed to leading the way in food safety excellence."Our combined efforts will provide the Latin American food industry with unparalleled support to integrate innovative technologies, ensuring that companies not only meet but exceed global food safety standards," said Luis Nava, Director for New Business Development at Grupo Delcen. "Together, we are building a safer, more resilient food supply chain for the future."About Novolyze:Founded in 2012, Novolyze enables the world’s largest food production companies to reduce over-processing and increase efficiencies by digitalizing food safety and quality processes. Its patented solutions offer a holistic view of environmental monitoring, process control, sanitation, and other food safety and quality processes that can benefit from smart monitoring and traceability. In addition to optimizing operations, Novolyze solutions can help companies with sustainability initiatives, by providing a roadmap for decreasing energy and water use, thereby shrinking a company’s carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.novolyze.com or follow the company on Twitter/X and LinkedIn About Grupo DelcenGrupo Delcen is a leader in Risk Management Consulting, specializing in Food Safety compliance and Quality Assurance across the industry. With over 35 years of expertise, the firm has partnered with more than 700 food companies across 20+ countries, providing the strategies, tools, and insights necessary to navigate complex regulations, mitigate risks, and foster a culture of excellence in FS and QA. Through tailored consulting, advanced training programs, and rigorous supplier evaluation services, Grupo Delcen assists businesses in implementing robust food safety management systems, ensuring compliance with international standards, and enhancing their operational resilience. Learn more at https://delcen.com/

Moy Park uses Novolyze to digitalize their FSQ operations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.