Stone Cottage Studios Opens New Location and Announces Upcoming Events

Stone Cottage Studios makes its mark in the Boulder music scene with new Pearl Street Location

Our mission at Stone Cottage Studios is to support artists....We are excited to bring this vision to life in our new Pearl Street location, creating a space where art and high-fidelity audio converge.” — Jamie Maynard, founder of Stone Cottage Studios

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stone Cottage Studios, a premier recording and live performance venue, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location at 1928 Pearl Street in downtown Boulder. This beautifully restored historic brick building now serves as a vibrant hub for artists and music enthusiasts, offering a unique blend of high-quality audio experiences and intimate live events.

In partnership with Crescendo Fine Audio, Stone Cottage Studios provides an unparalleled environment for both musicians and audiophiles. The facility features four dedicated listening rooms equipped with premium sound systems, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in exceptional audio experiences. Additionally, the venue offers a curated selection of vintage guitars, turntables, vinyl, amplifiers, and more, catering to the diverse needs of the music community.

To celebrate the opening, Stone Cottage Studios is inviting music fans to come and experience the new space, engage with their vibrant local music scene, and experience the fusion of artistic expression and high-fidelity audio. A series of a series of intimate live recording events featuring a diverse lineup of artists is scheduled including the following acts:

Liz Longley: Saturday, March 1st - Liz Longley is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter known for her captivating voice and deeply emotional music. A Berklee College of Music graduate, she has earned accolades from prestigious songwriting competitions, including the BMI John Lennon Songwriting Scholarship. Her critically acclaimed albums, from her self-titled debut to Funeral For My Past, showcase a blend of Americana, gospel-infused soul, and shimmering pop. Her devoted fanbase made headlines when they raised over $150,000 to help her reclaim and independently release her sixth album, making her the #4 most funded solo female musician in Kickstarter history. Praised by Billboard, Forbes, and Newsweek, Longley continues to forge a deeply personal connection with her listeners, creating music on her own terms.

Morgan Myles: Wednesday, March 5th - Morgan Myles is a Nashville powerhouse known for her five-octave range, genre-blending sound, and heartfelt storytelling. Rising to prominence with a third-place finish on The Voice and a standing ovation at her Grand Ole Opry debut, she has amassed 30+ million YouTube views and opened for artists like Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, and Kane Brown, performing over 100 shows a year. Featured in Billboard, Rolling Stone, and CMT, Myles defies country norms, fusing rock, soul, and Americana influences. Now signed with KZZ Music/Blue Élan, she embraces a more authentic artistic vision, continuing to build a career that deeply connects with audiences.

Connor Garvey & Alexa Wildish: Thursday, March 6th - Connor Garvey and Alexa Wildish are two acclaimed singer-songwriters bringing depth and authenticity to the modern folk and Americana landscape. Garvey, an award-winning artist from Portland, Maine, captivates audiences with his engaging presence, poetic lyricism, and uplifting storytelling. His latest album, Another End of the Year, showcases his growth as a songwriter, tackling personal and universal themes with sincerity and optimism. Wildish, a Colorado-based artist with a background in classical voice and musical theatre, shifted to Americana after being inspired by The Wailin’ Jennys and Nickel Creek. Her self-titled debut EP, featuring contributions from industry greats, established her as a compelling new voice, earning her first place at Planet Bluegrass’s emerging songwriter competition. Following her standout run on The Voice in 2023, she released After Love, a cover EP expanding on the rich, ethereal folk sound of her debut. Together, Garvey and Wildish bring a heartfelt, evocative energy to every performance, blending masterful musicianship with deeply resonant storytelling.

Covenhoven: Saturday, March 8th - Covenhoven is the indie-folk project of multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Joel Van Horne, known for his rich harmonies, evocative lyrics, and orchestral folk arrangements. Since 2013, he has released four full-length albums—with a fifth, The Color of the Dark, set for early spring 2025—featuring collaborations with artists from Bon Iver, Gregory Alan Isakov, and The Fray. His 2021 album IV expanded his sound into chamber pop, praised by Bandwagon Magazine for its lush instrumentation. Covenhoven has toured extensively, sharing the stage with Jose Gonzalez, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Lord Huron, while his music has reached millions through placements on TV shows like 13 Reasons Why, Nashville, and Teen Wolf. Whether performing solo with looping textures or backed by a full band, Covenhoven’s sound captivates both intimate venues and grand outdoor spaces.

Abby Posner: Friday, March 21st - Abby Posner is a Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, and performer known for her "Genre Fluid" approach, blending folk, roots, electronic, and pop. A CalArts graduate, she has composed music for major TV shows, films, and commercials, including Hulu’s Maggie, The Fosters, This American Life, and CW’s Kung Fu, with placements worldwide. She has appeared on GLEE and Famous In Love, performed live on Good Day LA and KCAL 9 News, and scored award-winning films like Lady Buds and Elizabeth Sees. Whether shredding a blues guitar solo, playing banjo, or looping multiple instruments, Posner brings passion and versatility to every performance.

Junaco: Saturday, March 22nd - Los Angeles/Portland based indie folk/rock band Junaco is on tour promoting their winter single "Serene" and upcoming LP. Informed to inspire, collaborate, and create - Junaco is a project founded by Shahana and Joey La Rosa and the bands name means rolling with the pace of life, enjoying the present and living with intention.

All shows - Doors open at 6 PM, with the live show starting at 7 PM. Each event includes an appetizer spread, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages (BYO allowed), and a meet-and-greet with the artists. With only 35 tickets available per show, attendees are encouraged to secure their spots promptly.

