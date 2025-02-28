Verizon declares quarterly dividend on February 28

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 67.75 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 1, 2025, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2025.

Verizon demonstrated strong performance in 2024, as it more than doubled wireless postpaid phone net additions compared to 2023, and continued to take broadband market share with Fios and fixed wireless access. The company delivered on financial guidance with impactful revenue growth and operational results and is well positioned to meet its 2025 financial guidance and operational goals.

“As the industry leader with 18 consecutive years of dividend increases, we see Verizon’s growth and strong performance as a testament to our continued focus on growing connections and strengthening the value of our customer relationships,” said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “We continue to advance our customer-centric strategy and our commitment to delivering the highest quality mobility, broadband and networking products and services, while maintaining our financial and operational discipline.”

Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made more than $11.2 billion in cash dividend payments in 2024.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Jamie Serino

jamie.serino@verizon.com

(201) 401-5460

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.