NMRA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neumora” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NMRA) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Neumora securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 15, 2023 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NMRA.

The Complaint alleges that, unbeknownst to investors, Neumora's Phase Three Program, including the KOASTAL-1 study, was riddled with risks and uncertainties that were well known by the Company at the time of the IPO. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose and/or misrepresented the following significant, then-existing material events, trends, and uncertainties regarding the prospects of Navacaprant as a monotherapy, including: (1) in order for Neumora to justify conducting its Phase Three Program, Neumora was forced to amend BlackThorn's original Phase Two Trial inclusion criteria to include a patient population with moderate to severe MDD to show that Navacaprant offered a statistically significant improvement in treating MDD; (2) and to that same end, the Company also added a prespecified analysis to the Phase Two statistical analysis plan, focusing on patients suffering from moderate to severe MDD; and (3) the Phase Two Trials lacked adequate data, particularly in regards to the patient population size and the ratio of male to female patients within the patient population, to be able to accurately predict the results of the KOASTAL-1 study.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NMRA. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Neumora you have until February 7, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

