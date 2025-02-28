NANO Nuclear Energy Announces Active Corporate Role for Veteran Investment & Merchant Banker Darlene T. DeRemer as its Executive Director of Corporate Finance

New York, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that Darlene T. DeRemer, previously Chairwoman of NANO Nuclear’s Executive Advisory Board for Institutional Finance, has now transitioned to a new, active corporate role with NANO Nuclear as its Executive Director of Corporate Finance.

In her new role, Ms. DeRemer will assist NANO Nuclear’s executive management as a consultant in the continuing development and execution of the Company’s financing strategies and its corporate processes and procedures, all with a view towards supporting NANO Nuclear’s long-term growth.

This appointment follows a similar, previously announced, leadership transition for the Hon. John G. Vonglis, who now serves as NANO Nuclear’s Executive Director of Global Government Affairs after having served on the Company Executive Advisory Board. These appointments highlight the confidence of leading professionals in NANO Nuclear’s mission and potential. Since its inception, NANO Nuclear has attracted highly qualified and proven leaders in finance, regulation, and science. Ms. DeRemer’s appointment adds to a growing roster of exemplary professionals dedicated to NANO Nuclear’s emerging status at the forefront of the advanced nuclear energy technology industry.

“Working alongside Jay and James on NANO Nuclear’s Executive Advisory Board confirmed my confidence in NANO Nuclear’s mission and leadership, and I’m thrilled to step into a more active role where I can contribute to NANO Nuclear's continued success,” said Darlene T. DeRemer, Executive Director of Corporate Finance of NANO Nuclear Energy. “I believe that the future of the nuclear energy industry and NANO Nuclear's mission are closely aligned, given the innovative potential of our technologies to provide reliable, robust, and secure power to data centers, remote communities, mining projects, military installations, and beyond.”

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Executive Advisory Board Member Darlene T. DeRemer Transitions to Active Role within the Company as its Executive Director of Corporate Finance.

Darlene DeRemer is the Chair of the ARK Invest ETF Trust Board and co-founder of Grail Partners LLC, a merchant banking firm where she leads the firm's Boston office. As a senior banker, she focuses on the global asset management industry, advising clients on a wide range of strategic transactions. With over 25 years of experience as a leading adviser in the financial services industry, Ms. DeRemer specialized in strategic marketing, product design, and the implementation of innovative service strategies.

Before transitioning into investment banking, Ms. DeRemer led or participated in numerous advisory transactions. Her current clients include institutional and mutual fund managers in the U.S., as well as alternative investment firms seeking to access public markets both domestically and internationally. Previously, Ms. DeRemer ran NewRiver's eBusiness Advisory unit for four years and operated her own strategy firm, DeRemer + Associates, for 18 years. Founded in 1987, DeRemer + Associates was the first consultancy focused on the U.S. mutual fund industry. Darlene holds a B.S. in finance and marketing (summa cum laude, 1977) and an MBA with distinction (1979) from Syracuse University.

“I’m pleased to welcome Darlene to her new role at NANO Nuclear and thank her for her contributions as Chairwoman of our Executive Advisory Board for Institutional Finance,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “Her extensive background in guiding growing companies will be hugely beneficial as we expand and strengthen our operations in both the near and long term. I look forward to working with Darlene to ensure that NANO Nuclear has the financial capabilities to achieve our ambitious goals and as we seek to establish ourself as leader in the advanced nuclear energy industry.”

“Darlene’s decision to move into a more active role with our company underscores both the great promise of our ambitions and our track record of achievements to date,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “Her leadership abilities and finely honed expertise will be tremendous assets as we continue to expand. In particular, her extensive network and talent for navigating complex financial landscapes will be vital as NANO Nuclear looks to capitalize on the growing momentum in the nuclear energy industry.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors. NANO Nuclear is also developing patented stationary KRONOS MMR™ Energy System and space focused, portable LOKI MMR™.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

Attachment

