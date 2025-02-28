TRREB Congratulates Premier Ford and PC Party on Re-election

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of our 68,000+ REALTOR® Members, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) congratulates Premier Doug Ford and the Ontario Progressive Conservative (PC) Party on their third consecutive majority government.

Since he was first elected in 2018, Premier Ford has demonstrated a strong commitment to tackling Ontario’s housing crisis, cutting red tape, and accelerating home construction. His government’s efforts to streamline approvals, invest in infrastructure, and make homeownership more accessible are crucial to ensuring Ontario’s housing market remains within reach for families, young professionals, and newcomers.

Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® look forward to working with Premier Ford and his team to assist with fair taxation on homes, including lower taxes and fees for first-time homebuyers, and expanding housing options for all Ontario individuals and families. To create a plan that works for everyone in Ontario, we need to focus on a comprehensive approach that not only addresses housing affordability and investment but also considers the diverse needs of individuals, families, workers, businesses, and communities.

TRREB would like to also congratulate GTA MPPs from all political parties on their election last night. GTA REALTORS® are ready to work alongside you to deliver real results to the thousands of Ontarians looking to buy, sell or rent a home.

