25% Tariffs Could Skyrocket Pet Toy Prices—Here’s How Canadians Can Avoid the Hike

DuraPaw Keeps Costs Low for Canadians—No Tariffs, No Border Fees, Just Premium Pet Products.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With proposed 25% tariffs under discussion, this may impact pet products and toys, leading to even higher costs for Canadian consumers — whether due to rising prices, additional import costs, or fluctuating currency exchange rates.

"As a small, husband-and-wife-run Canadian business, we understand how costly it already is for Canadians to buy pet products from the U.S.," says Marc Ferland, co-founder of DuraPaw. "Between exchange rates, potential new tariffs, and long shipping delays, prices are already high. If implemented, these tariffs could make pet products even more expensive for Canadians."

That’s why DuraPaw is committed to providing a better option.

Transparent pricing. No extra fees. Just premium dog toys, shipped reliably across Canada.

DuraPaw delivers high-quality dog toys, Canadian-sourced treats, and fast, reliable shipping.

Join DuraPaw — Support a small, proudly Canadian business and keep your dollars local!

As a small husband-and-wife team, we created DuraPaw to bring Canadian pet parents premium, durable dog toys & treats—without the border fees or long wait times. 🐾

