The Tech Forecaster Who Called the Biggest Trends Now Says This is the Next Big Shift

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Altucher, technology forecaster known for his early predictions on major tech disruptions, is now turning his attention to what he calls the next great technological transformation: Elon Musk’s Starlink. According to Altucher, all indicators point to Musk making a historic announcement as soon as March 13, 2025, unveiling what he believes will be the largest internet transformation of the modern era.

A Revolution in Global Connectivity

Starlink, a division of SpaceX, has already upended traditional internet service providers by deploying an advanced satellite-based network. Unlike conventional broadband and 5G systems that rely on physical infrastructure, Starlink operates through a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, providing high-speed, uninterrupted internet access to even the most remote regions.

Altucher explains that Starlink could be the key to eliminating the world’s connectivity gaps, enhancing global communications, and potentially rendering legacy telecom companies obsolete. With over 2.6 million active users and growing demand, Starlink is rapidly establishing itself as the definitive internet provider of the future.

Why March 13, 2025, Could Be a Defining Moment

Altucher highlights several key factors fueling speculation about an upcoming major announcement:

Musk’s Previous Statements: Musk has repeatedly suggested that Starlink would go public once it reached sustainable cash flow levels—recent reports indicate this milestone has been reached.

Industry Disruption: Starlink’s capabilities surpass traditional ISPs by offering faster speeds, lower costs, and broader global coverage.

Geopolitical and Commercial Expansion: Starlink is not just an internet provider; it’s a foundational technology for global commerce, defense, and communications, with strategic partnerships and governmental interest at an all-time high.

Altucher’s Take on the Future of Internet Technology

James Altucher has built a reputation for spotting emerging tech trends before they go mainstream, and he is convinced that Starlink represents the biggest internet breakthrough of the 21st century.

“This isn’t just another telecom company; this is a full-scale reinvention of how the world connects. Mark my words: Starlink will reshape the entire global communications industry.”

Altucher further explains, “Every time a massive shift like this happens, those who see it early are in a rare position to benefit. This is a once-in-a-generation technological shift, and it’s happening now.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a technology forecaster, entrepreneur, and bestselling author recognized for his ability to identify industry-defining trends before they go mainstream. With a background spanning finance, technology, and media, Altucher has founded multiple successful companies, contributed to leading financial and tech publications, and has been a sought-after expert on platforms such as The Wall Street Journal, CNBC.

