Government releases What We Heard report on PEI wellness and next steps

CANADA, February 28 - Government has released the What We Heard report summarizing public input on the Live Well PEI Consultation Paper, a significant step in developing a provincial action plan to improve wellness and prevent chronic disease in the province.

The consultation paper, released in 2024, provided an overview of wellness in the province and outlined key goals. It also proposed actions to improve wellness in PEI. Feedback from public engagement showed strong support for these proposed measures along with additional community-driven initiatives.

“The input we received from Islanders and stakeholders clearly underscores the importance of wellness initiatives in PEI. We are committed to taking meaningful action to prevent chronic disease, support healthier lifestyles, and building a more sustainable healthcare system for all Islanders.” - Minister of Health and Wellness, Mark McLane.

Government will establish a multi-sector Live Well PEI Wellness Action Committee tasked with developing a plan to execute the Live Well PEI Wellness Action Plan. This committee will prioritize actions based on consultation feedback and create a strategic rollout plan to effectively implement the evidence-based approaches and actions outlined in the action plan.

“We appreciate Islanders input into the goals and proposed actions to help shape the future of wellness in PEI,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer. “By working collaboratively across sectors, we can develop an action plan that addresses Islanders’ needs and ensures long-term, positive health outcomes.”

The Live Well PEI Action Plan will build previous efforts focused on chronic disease prevention through healthy eating, physical activity, living tobacco-free, responsible alcohol consumption, and mental wellness. The new plan will emphasize sustainability, enhance support, and empower Islanders to improve their health.

“We recognize that achieving better wellness outcomes requires a collective effort,” said Minister McLane. “Through continued engagement and collaboration, we will ensure that Islanders have the tools and resources they need to live healthier lives.”

The What We Heard Report is available online. Further details on the Live Well PEI Action Plan and the multi-sector committee will be shared as the action plan progresses.

Media Contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department of Health and Wellness

agtremere@gov.pe.ca