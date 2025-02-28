Step-Up Omaha Application Deadline Approaching: More Than 1,200 Applications Received

Applications for the 2025 Step-Up Omaha program will close Monday, March 3.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just four more days remaining, applications for the 2025 Step-Up Omaha program will be closing on Monday, March 3. With more than 1,200 applications already submitted, this year’s program is on track to provide life-changing career exploration, internships, and job opportunities for youth and young adults ages 14 to 21.

Step-Up Omaha, led by the Empowerment Network in partnership with local businesses and community organizations, has connected more than 9,000 young people to career pathways since its inception in 2008. The program runs from June 2 to August 1, offering participants valuable hands-on work experience, professional development, and leadership training.

“We are thrilled by the enthusiasm for this year’s program,” said Jonathan Chapman, vice president of community collaboratives, Empowerment Network. “Step-Up Omaha is more than just a job program—it’s a stepping stone to lifelong success. We are expanding our partnerships and adapting the program to meet even more unique needs of our youth and young adults within our community.”

Volunteer Onboarding Sessions

Step-Up Omaha also welcomes volunteers who want to support youth development and career readiness. Upcoming onboarding sessions for new volunteers will be held on:

-March 22, Metropolitan Community College North Campus, Building 24

-March 29, Metropolitan Community College South Campus, Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) Building

-April 5, Metropolitan Community College North Campus, Building 24

Those interested in volunteering should email info@stepupomaha.com to sign up.

How to Apply

Youth and young adults interested in participating in Step-Up Omaha 2025 should apply online at StepUpOmaha.com before the March 3 deadline. For employers interested in hosting a Step-Up Omaha participant, visit StepUpOmaha.com/employers to explore partnership opportunities.

Step Up Omaha is also supported by the following partner agencies: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, Every Youth Can Excel, Girls Inc., Hope Center for Kids and Urban League of Nebraska, as well as their educational partners at Metropolitan Community College and Omaha Public School District.

The Empowerment Network leads the work of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance in Omaha (MBK Omaha) as part of a national, cross-sector call-to-action focused on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color.

About Step-Up Omaha

Step-Up Omaha is a program dedicated to providing career exploration, job opportunities, internships, and entrepreneurship avenues for youth and young adults aged 14-21 in Omaha, Nebraska. Since its inception in 2008, Step-Up Omaha has connected thousands of young individuals with valuable job training and career pathways.

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social and civic progress within Omaha's African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in the City of Omaha and other national communities.

