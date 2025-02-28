The Maple Staple Returns to London Book Fair 2025 to Spotlight Independent Authors

PrayerFULL: Your 30-Day Devotional to Ignite Biblical Prayer Against Spiritual Warfare Wellness Manual Unexpected Transformation: Being Conformed to the Image of Christ Misplaced Identity: Finding who you are in Christ Wrestling with Angels and Demons: A Prayerbook

Dedicated to diverse literary voices, The Maple Staple presents curated independent titles at a key industry event.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Book Fair (LBF) will once again welcome The Maple Staple as the bookstore continues to support and promote independent authors on a global stage. From March 11–13, 2025, Olympia London will host publishing professionals, writers, and industry leaders for three days of networking and literary discovery.Exhibiting at Stand 6G40, The Maple Staple will feature more than 160 books spanning a variety of genres. This presence reinforces its mission to provide independent authors with opportunities to reach new audiences and connect with the broader publishing community.“PrayerFULL: Your 30-Day Devotional to Ignite Biblical Prayer Against Spiritual Warfare” by Marta E. Greenman and Maureen H. Maldonado explores the power of prayer as the first line of defense against spiritual battles.Drawing from the prayers of biblical figures like David, Moses, and Paul, this devotional provides insight into praying strategically and powerfully. With scriptural reflections, Hebrew and Greek meanings of prayer, and real-life testimonies, the book offers a structured journey to deepen faith and ignite a prayer-filled life.Marta E. Greenman, founder of Words of Grace & Truth, is a Bible teacher and author dedicated to spreading God’s Word through in-depth studies. Co-author Maureen H. Maldonado, a former educator turned ministry leader, co-hosts the “Under God” radio program, sharing biblical teachings worldwide. Together, they aim to equip believers with powerful tools for a faith-driven life.A 2024 Goody Business Book Awards winner in the Health – Mind, Body, Spirit category, Leona Sokolova’s “Wellness Manual” is a holistic guide to achieving balance, positivity, and radiant health.The book offers a step-by-step process for introspection and transformation, drawing from ancient healing philosophies and modern wellness principles. Sokolova simplifies timeless methods of mind-body balance, encouraging readers to cultivate gratitude, happiness, and mindful living through nutrition, movement, and self-care.Leona Sokolova is a certified holistic health counselor, wellness expert, and founder of Wellness New York. Originally from Odessa, Ukraine, she combines her background in civil engineering with her passion for health and nutrition. Trained at The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, she helps individuals make sustainable lifestyle changes. Inspired by ancient wisdom and a lifelong pursuit of self-improvement, she shares her insights through her book, offering readers practical tools for a healthier, more fulfilling life.“Unexpected Transformation: Being Conformed to the Image of Christ” by Bob Leland is a thorough and insightful devotional that encourages readers to study the Bible in pursuit of Christ-like character.Organized by specific traits of Christ, each chapter explores how Jesus demonstrated them through scripture, history, and personal experiences. With over 300 characteristics to reflect on, the book serves as a powerful guide for those seeking to strengthen their faith and align themselves with God’s purpose.Bob Leland brings a wealth of experience and faith to his writing, drawing from years of ministry and personal study. With a passion for helping others deepen their relationship with Christ, he carefully ministers to readers through thoughtful reflection and scripture-based guidance. His devotional work aims to inspire transformation, encouraging believers to embody Christ’s teachings in everyday life.Michelle Heimbuch’s “Misplaced Identity: Finding Who You Are in Christ” explores the profound truth of how believers are seen in God’s eyes.Heimbuch unveils the deceptive tactics used by Satan to keep people from embracing their God-given identity and calls readers to reclaim their true selves in Christ. Through thought-provoking questions, she challenges believers to examine whether they define themselves by worldly standards or by God’s truth. With an empowering message of freedom and faith, Misplaced Identity encourages readers to step into their divine purpose and confidently walk in their calling.Indiana-born Michelle Heimbuch now resides in Washington State. Having overcome years of pain and spiritual deception, she discovered her true identity through faith and the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Now a spiritual teacher, author, and prophetic woman of God, Heimbuch is dedicated to helping others break free from false identities and embrace the way God sees them. Through her writing and ministry, she seeks to inspire believers to walk boldly in their faith and receive all that God has planned for them.In “Wrestling with Angels and Demons: A Prayerbook”, C. Andrew Doyle explores the sacred struggle of faith, where encounters with both angels and demons shape the spiritual journey.Through a collection of heartfelt prayers, Doyle acknowledges the tensions of wrestling with divine and earthly challenges, offering a guide for those seeking honest dialogue with God. With poetic depth and pastoral wisdom, this book serves as a companion for readers navigating the complexities of faith and identity.C. Andrew Doyle is the ninth Bishop of Texas, overseeing a diocese of more than 78,000 parishioners across 177 congregations. A graduate of Virginia Theological Seminary, he is recognized for his leadership in racial reconciliation, stewardship, and social justice advocacy within the Episcopal Church. As an author, his works, including Unabashedly Episcopalian and The Jesus Heist, blend theological insight with modern perspectives. Beyond his ministry, he is an artist, musician, and avid fly fisherman, living in Houston with his wife and daughters.By bringing these books to LBF 2025, The Maple Staple continues to champion independent publishing and support authors in sharing their stories with readers worldwide.Attendees can browse these titles at Stand 6G40 at Olympia London from March 11–13, 2025. They are also available on The Maple Staple’s website and exhibitor profile, as well as through Amazon and major book retailers.For more information about the London Book Fair, visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.