XRP Ecosystem Readies for Massive Growth as BlocScale Launchpad Kick Off Projects Onboarding

LIJA, Malta, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP ecosystem is witnessing a pivotal transformation, as BlocScale, the first-ever IDO launchpad built on XRP Ledger, has officially begun onboarding new projects. This marks a major breakthrough for XRP, which, despite its top-tier blockchain infrastructure and global market position, has historically lacked a structured launchpad to facilitate fundraising and innovation.





With BlocScale now onboarding its first wave of projects, the narrative for XRP is changing, setting the stage for a wave of new innovations, increased network activity, and expanded utility.

BlocScale Onboarding Projects: A Transformative Move for XRP

BlocScale’s first-mover advantage in the XRP ecosystem is highly significant. Until now, projects looking to launch on XRP Ledger had to rely on fragmented, non-optimized solutions that did not fully support automated fundraising, liquidity management, and transparent governance.

With BlocScale launching its project onboarding, XRP finally has a native platform that gives Web3 startups, memecoins, DeFi platforms, and real-world businesses a structured way to raise capital—right within the XRP ecosystem.

JOIN BLOCSCALE SEED SALE

$BLOC Seed Round is Now Open – A Rare Opportunity for Early Investors

With BlocScale’s private sale fully subscribed, the $BLOC Seed Round is now live, offering investors an exclusive chance to acquire $BLOC tokens before broader exchange listings and additional platform developments.

Seed Sale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 50 $BLOC

Total Allocation: 10,000,000 BLOC

Soft Cap: 50,000 XRP

Hard Cap: 200,000 XRP

Min Buy: 200 XRP

Max Buy: 20,000 XRP

Join the BlocScale $BLOC Seed Sale Now: https://www.blocscale.com/blocsale

By participating in the $BLOC Seed Round, investors not only gain early access to $BLOC at a discounted rate, but also secure a stake in the governance and growth of XRP’s first launchpad.

BlocScale’s First Project Onboarded: XCAT Memecoin

The first project to launch on BlocScale is XCAT Memecoin, a community-driven token designed for fast transactions and viral adoption. This onboarding marks the beginning of what will be a long list of new projects launching on XRP.

XCAT Presale Details:

Start Time: 00:00 UTC, March 3, 2025

End Time: 23:00 UTC, March 20, 2025

Set up XCAT Trustline to join in Xcat Presale round.

Final Thoughts: The XRP Ecosystem is Entering a Growth Explosion

For years, XRP’s biggest limitation was its inability to attract new projects due to a lack of an onboarding platform. Now, BlocScale is filling that gap—and the momentum is just beginning.

Stay Connected With Blocscale Launchpad; For more information, Visit:

Website | $BLOC Seed Sale Portal | X | Telegram | WhitePaper

Contact Details:

Eric Shawn

contact@bloscale.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BlocScale. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15f671c6-5972-4e1a-8fb7-bdbf0af6832b

BlocScale BlocScale

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.