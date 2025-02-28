Motown Sports Group Holdings, Inc. Boosts Strategic Leadership with the Appointment of Joe F. Martinez, CEO of Core Venture Partners, LLC, to the Board of Directors

METRO DETROIT AREA, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motown Sports Group Holdings, Inc., a privately held Delaware Corporation (“Motown,” “MSGH” or “the Company”), today announced the appointment of Joe F. Martinez to its Board of Directors, effective February 25th, 2025. Motown is developing a colossal sports and entertainment facility that heralds a new era for the Detroit Metro Area as an urban gathering spot destined to become the new heart of a thriving and expanding community. Motown’s mission is to establish itself as a world-class sports and entertainment facility by creating jobs and training opportunities for the City of Romulus and Metro Detroit residents. With the creation of over 2,700 jobs, the Company intends to establish an ongoing long-term commitment relationship with future business partners and government bodies to bring well over a $1.5 billion value to the community.

Mr. Martinez brings an investment banking focus and a strong financial, technology, and operating executive background to Motown Sports Group Holdings. Alongside his Fortune 500 experience with IBM and Xerox, he has significantly contributed to several Silicon Valley technology companies, playing a pivotal role in their funding and initial public offerings. As an entrepreneur, Mr. Martinez was the CEO of several public companies he funded, managed, took public, and sold to private equity firms. Notably, he established the technology practice for a national investment banking firm and founded his investment banking firm, successfully sold to E*TRADE, now owned by Morgan Stanley.

Following the firm's sale, Mr. Martinez formed his advisory firm Core Venture Partners LLC (www.corevp.com) and became a Venture Partner with a prominent Venture Capital firm in Palo Alto, California. Throughout his distinguished career, he has cultivated a global client base from the Asia-Pacific Region to the UAE and Europe, with which he continues to work. Mr. Martinez is currently the Chairman and CEO of Apple iSports (www.appleisports.com), an international sportsbook and fantasy sports Company headquartered in Irvine, with a major office in Melbourne, Australia. He is focused on listing the company on the NASDAQ stock exchange. In addition, he serves as the Chief Investment Officer of a real estate investment fund, provides advisory services to a leading-edge software company, and is the Chairman of Kiva Capital Group (www.kivacap.com), a firm he formed in partnership with a Native American colleague to give back to an under-resourced population. The firm offers advisory services in broadband deployment, remote healthcare, education, and business commerce to underserved Native American and Rural Communities. Two years ago, he was recruited and serves on the board of directors at Paramount Bank, in St. Louis, Missouri (www.paramountbank.com). The bank was recently designated a Minority Depository Institution (MDI) by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The goal is to help underserved communities, residents, and business owners achieve their financial dreams. Mr. Martinez comes from a military family dating back to the Civil War. His grandfather served in WWI; his father served as a Naval Officer in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. In keeping with the family legacy, Mr. Martinez volunteered to serve in Vietnam and is a decorated and disabled Veteran, having served as an Infantry Platoon Leader. He graduated from the US Army’s Fort Benning Infantry Academy, earned a bachelor’s degree from Adams State University, and has graduate degrees from the University of Denver in business and organizational psychology. He is a devoted and proud father of three daughters. He resides with his wife of 32 years in Irvine, California.

“We are excited and very fortunate to have Mr. Martinez join our board of directors. He brings over three decades of executive experience as an operating executive, corporate finance, and corporate governance with an excellent strategic vision,” said Mr. Kenneth Bardwell, the Company’s Founder, Chairman & CEO. “His appointment will strengthen our leadership team as we continue to build our company with a potential listing to the NASDAQ Stock Exchange when the timing is right. His connections in corporate finance and business as an executive and successful entrepreneur bring much-needed talent to our company.”

Mr. Martinez commented, “I am deeply honored to join the Board of Directors at Motown Sport’s Group Holdings, Inc. and help to establish a world-class sports and entertainment venue that will not only bring jobs to the community but also make it a destination location for the country.” Mr. Martinez continued, “I am impressed by Mr. Bardwell’s vision and the talented team he has compiled, which includes some of the leading experts in their respective fields. His relationship with the local government speaks highly of his influence and good standing in the community.” He continued, “I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance his vision, strengthen the Company’s corporate posture further, and make it a wonderful workplace.”

“Mr. Martinez’s unparalleled experience in corporate finance and leadership aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation,” said Mr. Bardwell. “In addition, his contribution to the public sector is also very relevant to what he will bring to Motown. He was a commissioner with the City of Irvine’s Investment Commission and served as a Planning Commissioner with the City, which entitled the former El Toro Marine Base into the City’s Great “Park.” The City of Irvine is known as one of the most successful and highly rated Planned Communities in the nation. The Great Park (https://www.cityofirvine.org/great-park) was a visionary plan for various park amenities. More than 500 acres of mixed-use housing sporting venues consisting of sports stadiums, soccer fields, a professional hockey rink, and concert and media amenities have been completed. There are still approximately 300 additional acres that are still in the planning stages.

Motown Sports Group Holdings has several private investors that will construct and develop a new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment destination resort facility in the city of Romulus, Michigan; located off Highway I-94, directly across from one of the largest international airports in the country. Thirty-six million people fly into Detroit Metropolitan Airport annually. The proposed development project will create 2,700 new jobs over a three-year period. It will bring 2,500 construction jobs and over 1.4 billion dollars in estimated capital investment. The new construction will be comprised of a 10,000-seat arena; 12 basketball courts; indoor football and soccer fields; a major indoor surf and waterpark; golf; three hotels; family entertainment center; fitness center; day-care center; technology center; retail shops; restaurants; pet hotel and four hockey rinks. “I am excited about the opportunities this project could bring to our community as well the region,” said Robert A. McCraight, Mayor of the City of Romulus. “Our team is looking forward to working with the Motown group in order to make this vision a reality!”

The Motown Sports Facility adds to Detroit’s ongoing revitalization and will serve as a tourism destination. Destined to become the heart of Romulus, a thriving and expanding community. Catering to families, the multi-acre facility will be a venue for various youth sports organizations, events, concerts, and more. On March 19, 2024, MSGH received a unanimous vote of approval for the conceptual site plan from the City of Romulus Planning Commission Board.

“This will be a game changer for the City of Romulus, the County, and the State of Michigan,” said John Barden, Mayor Pro Tem, Romulus City Council President. “It is an opportunity for jobs, opportunities for the State, and it is a much all-around win-win situation. The residents of Romulus are looking forward to a project like this. This is an underlined first-class organization that is running the entire project, and it has my full support, and so do my colleagues.”

“The benefits of the Motown Sports Facility will be felt throughout the entire Detroit metro area,” said Mr. Bardwell. “This project will transform the entire Detroit metro area into a youth travel sports and entertainment destination resort for families, boosting the economy of Romulus and the surrounding communities. After searching for many years to find the right location and experiencing various ups and downs along with many trials, my experiences have taught me ‘that you never fail until you stop trying and I have not stopped.’ Our group at Motown has created the best-in-class development team and partnership to make this project a world-class facility and a reality.”

The youth travel sports industry is expected to grow from a $19 billion a year industry to a $77.6 billion dollar industry by 2026. The Motown Sports facility will be one of the largest sports and entertainment destinations in the country. Construction is expected to be completed by 2027.

MSGH has selected as project manager JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company. JLL has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, their more than 108,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by their purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, they help their clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

MSGH has also selected ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experience, as its operating management partner. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management — delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 400 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.

