Guide Dogs of America Announces 'Illuminations 2025: Dinner in the Dark' Fundraising Gala

Experience an unforgettable evening of inspiration and impact at Illuminations 2025, featuring a unique ‘Dinner in the Dark’ and powerful graduate stories.

Illuminations 2025 is more than just a gala; it's an opportunity to experience the world through the eyes of our incredible recipients and truly understand the life-changing impact of our service dogs” — Tony Blevins, President of GDA|TLC

SYLMAR, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (GDA|TLC) is excited to announce its annual fundraising gala, "Illuminations 2025: Dinner in the Dark," taking place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Hangar 21 in Fullerton, California.This immersive, interactive dining experience offers guests a unique opportunity to step into the world of individuals who rely on guide and service dogs. Through a multi-sensory journey, attendees will gain firsthand insight into the challenges and triumphs faced by those with visual impairments and other disabilities—while enjoying an evening of elegance, inspiration, and impact.A Unique and Engaging Evening:• Exclusive Venue – Hangar 21:Hangar 21’s modern industrial design, soaring ceilings, and aviation-inspired features create a sleek and dynamic setting for this unforgettable evening. With its expansive hangar doors opening to a tarmac lined with helicopters, the venue offers a bold and immersive atmosphere that perfectly complements the night’s theme of transformation and empowerment.• Graduate Stories – Real Lives Transformed:Attendees will hear firsthand accounts from graduates who have been matched with guide and service dogs, sharing their inspiring journeys of independence, resilience, and empowerment. These personal stories highlight the life-changing impact of GDA|TLC’s work.• The ‘Dinner in the Dark’ Experience – A True Perspective Shift:Guests will take part in a unique dining experience in dimmed lighting, simulating what it’s like to navigate the world with a visual impairment. This powerful exercise in empathy reinforces the crucial role that guide dogs play in fostering independence and confidence.• Call for Corporate and Community Support:Businesses, philanthropists, and community members are invited to support this life-changing mission through sponsorship opportunities. Contributions directly fund the training and placement of guide and service dogs, providing invaluable independence to those in need."Illuminations 2025 is more than just a gala; it's an opportunity to experience the world through the eyes of our incredible recipients and truly understand the life-changing impact of our service dogs," said Tony Blevins, President of GDA|TLC. "We invite the community to be part of this unforgettable evening and help us continue our mission of empowering individuals through service dog partnerships."All proceeds from "Illuminations 2025" will directly benefit GDA|TLC’s programs, which provide professionally trained guide dogs for individuals who are blind or visually impaired, service dogs for veterans and children with autism, and facility dogs for professionals in care-related fields—at no cost to the recipients.Event Details:• Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025• Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM• Location: Hangar 21, Fullerton, CAFor more information, to purchase tickets, or to explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit Event Website About Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines:Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through partnerships with service dogs. We provide expertly trained guide dogs for individuals who are blind/visually impaired, service dogs for veterans, children with autism, and facility dogs for professionals working in the care of others. Our services are offered free of charge to residents throughout the U.S. and Canada.Media Contact:Belen Amaya-MoralesMarketing and Community Development AssociateGuide Dogs of America | Tender Loving CaninesOffice Direct: (818) 833-6434Cell: (818) 271-5177Email: bamorales@ guidedogsofamerica.org Website: guidedogsofamerica.org

