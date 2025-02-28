Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,781 in the last 365 days.

One lane closed at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kapunakea Street intersection for guardrail work

Posted on Feb 28, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUIHawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays due to an upcoming single lane closure in Lahaina. Guardrail work relating to improvements for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia Affordable Housing project call for a lane closure at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Kapunakea Street.

One southbound lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway at the intersection of Kapunakea Street will be closed from 8 p.m., Thursday, March 6 until 1 a.m., Friday, March 7 for guardrail installation. One lane in the southbound direction will remain open.

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers. Construction updates will be posted on HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook and X.

 

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

One lane closed at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kapunakea Street intersection for guardrail work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more