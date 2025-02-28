One lane closed at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kapunakea Street intersection for guardrail work
KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays due to an upcoming single lane closure in Lahaina. Guardrail work relating to improvements for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia Affordable Housing project call for a lane closure at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Kapunakea Street.
One southbound lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway at the intersection of Kapunakea Street will be closed from 8 p.m., Thursday, March 6 until 1 a.m., Friday, March 7 for guardrail installation. One lane in the southbound direction will remain open.
Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers. Construction updates will be posted on HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook and X.
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.