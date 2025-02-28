Submit Release
Episode 200 - A New Deputy in Town

Mission Employable celebrates its 200th episode with a brand-new face! Newly hired Iowa Workforce Development Deputy Director Georgia Van Gundy joins the pod to introduce herself to the state and discuss what her past experiences will bring to the department.  Find out why the former Executive Director of the Iowa Business Council tells us the unemployment rate isn’t the only number we should be paying attention to. 

Featured Guest:  Georgia Van Gundy

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

