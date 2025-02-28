Rock Fiber Inc. and ReforceTech Ltd. Announce Joint Venture: ReforceTech Americas

Together, we can provide a superior reinforcement solution that meets construction demands while reducing reliance on steel and cutting carbon emissions.” — Fridtjof Falck, ReforceTech Ltd. Chairman

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock Fiber Inc., an emerging upstream company in the basalt fiber industry, and ReforceTech Ltd, a global leader in composite reinforcement solutions for concrete, are pleased to announce the formation of their joint venture, ReforceTech Americas. This new entity is set to become a driving force in fiber reinforced composites for construction, delivering high-performance materials to clients worldwide—including projects aimed at coastal resiliency, and several Big Tech data center projects already in its pipeline."ReforceTech Americas marks a major step forward in high-performance, cost-effective, and sustainable reinforcement solutions," said Gerry McDougall, Chairman of Rock Fiber Inc. "We appreciate the ReforceTech team’s efforts in creating a platform that raises industry standards. By integrating our fiber, we’ll be delivering stronger, more durable, and eco-friendly reinforcement solutions that are also more economical. This venture is set to transform concrete reinforcement, offering a superior alternative to traditional materials like steel rebar, while reducing carbon emissions in construction."Fridtjof Falck, Chairman of ReforceTech Ltd., highlighted the strategic value of the partnership. "After 20 months of discussions, we recognized that working with an upstream partner who shares our vision is the best way to drive growth and innovation. As a leader in composites, ReforceTech sees this joint venture as a chance to enhance efficiency, expand market reach, and accelerate industry advancements. Together, we can provide a superiorreinforcement solution that meets construction demands while reducing reliance on steel and cutting carbon emissions."Oberon Securities, LLC ( https://oberonsecurities.com/ ) served as the exclusive financial advisor to Rock Fiber Inc. in structuring the joint venture, while Blank Rome LLP ( https://www.blankrome.com/ ) provided legal counsel.About Rock Fiber Inc.Founded in 2022, Rock Fiber Inc. ( https://www.rockfiber.com/ ) is dedicated to revolutionizing the reinforcement industry with its cutting-edge rock-based fibers and macrofiber products. Using proprietary induction technology, Rock Fiber is developing reinforcement fibers that will surpass conventional alternatives in strength, cost-effectiveness, and longevity—all while striving for zero carbon emissions.About ReforceTech Ltd.Established in 2008 and based in Norway and Ireland, ReforceTech ( https://reforcetech.com/ ) is a pioneer in composite reinforcement solutions, offering high-performance, non-metallic alternatives for concrete structures. With internationally certified products and a strong track record of over 200 global projects—from residential buildings to high-security data centers—ReforceTech sets new standards in durability, cost efficiency, and sustainability.###

