City of Morrow and eCommunity™ Fiber Continue their Partnership with Next-Generation Municipal Infrastructure

eCommunity™ Fiber builds and operates open-access fiber networks, focusing on bringing high-speed internet and smart city infrastructure to underserved communities.

Morrow Boosts Smart City Infrastructure with Expanded Fiber Network

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Morrow is forging a new path in municipal technology, solidifying its commitment to smart city innovation through a landmark Phase Two agreement with eCommunity™ Fiber. This expansion of their existing partnership transforms Morrow into a model for fully integrated, future-ready urban infrastructure, moving beyond theoretical concepts to deliver tangible advancements.

Building on the successful launch of its initial smart town deployment at The District at Southlake Mall, eCommunity™ Fiber and Morrow are now implementing a comprehensive, city-wide network. This initiative addresses critical needs in public safety, operational efficiency, and community connectivity, demonstrating the power of strategic public-private partnerships.

Morrow’s forward-thinking approach is centered on creating a secure, efficient, and interconnected city. Key components of the Phase Two agreement include:

• Fortified City Operations: A dedicated, "closed-loop" fiber network will unify all city facilities, enhancing security and streamlining IT management. This architecture significantly reduces intrusion risks and lowers operational costs, creating a robust digital backbone for municipal services.

• High-Speed, Resilient Connectivity: The dedicated connection to a regional internet exchange provides Morrow with unprecedented bandwidth and reliability. Access to affordable 10G to 100G+ dedicated internet, robust disaster recovery, and seamless hybrid-cloud integration empowers the city to adapt and thrive in the digital age.

• Enhanced Public Safety Ecosystem: Morrow is deploying a state-of-the-art public safety network, integrating citywide cameras, sensors, and other critical devices. This on-net infrastructure provides real-time control and visibility through a custom Network Operations Center (NOC), laying the foundation for AI-driven applications like data analytics, facial recognition, and automated drone deployment.

• Community-Wide Digital Access: Expanding on the success of public Wi-Fi at The District, Morrow will extend free Wi-Fi to key city-owned properties, ensuring digital inclusion and connectivity for all residents.

This Phase Two agreement signifies a pivotal shift, proving how an open access (or carrier neutral) network efficiently enables smart city infrastructure that elevates public services and empowers the community. The initiative is a testament to a commitment to innovation and a dedication to providing the residents with the best possible services. The city is setting a new standard for municipal technology. eCommunity™ Fiber continues to drive connectivity in underserved communities, demonstrating its expertise in deploying scalable and impactful smart city solutions. Stay tuned for the story on the upcoming Demonstration Day of the Smart City Technology.

About Morrow

Morrow, a dynamic city in Clayton County, Georgia, is at the forefront of smart city development. The city’s revitalization efforts, including The District at Southlake Mall, are creating a vibrant, mixed-use community blending retail, dining, and entertainment options.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is one of the oldest open-access providers in the U.S. and is dedicated to providing cutting-edge fiber connectivity to underserved and unserved communities in the USA, empowering them with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.