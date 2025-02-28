Submit Release
Request for Applications - 2025 Youth Bicycle Clinic and Ride Grant

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to educate youth in the District on bicycle maintenance, safety, and basic repairs. The purposes are to (1) help them become bicycle pioneers in their respective communities, (2) deepen their knowledge and exposure to alternative forms of transportation, and (3) encourage them to seek alternative forms of transportation. The amount available for the project is $60,000.

 

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means: 

 

Download from the Attachments below. 

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-DBD-869” in the subject line

 

The deadline for application submissions is March 31, 2025.  The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. 

 

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds: 

 

Request for Applications - 2025 Youth Bicycle Clinic and Ride Grant

