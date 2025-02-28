Barbara J. Meredith’s Inspiring Children's Book: Daisy and Friends: How to Stay Healthy

Author Barbara J Meredith Daisy and Friends: How to Stay Healthy Book Cover

CT, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Barbara J. Meredith author of Daisy and Friends series, titled How to Stay Healthy. This charming and educational story is designed to teach young readers essential health and wellness life skills through relatable characters and engaging storytelling. Daisy and Friends: How to Stay Healthy emphasizes the importance of healthy eating habits, car and parking lot safety, and balancing outdoor activities with the use of technology. The book provides practical lessons to help children navigate daily life with confidence, while reinforcing the value of making positive choices for a healthy lifestyle. It also touches on other fundamental life skills, ensuring it’s a resource parents and educators alike can cherish.Barbara J. Meredith brings a wealth of experience to her writing, having co-owned Kids Express Learning Center & Daycare, LLC, in Willington, Connecticut, for 14 years. Her hands-on work with children in a learning environment inspired the Daisy and Friends series, which has become a trusted resource for teaching children through simple and accessible language.Barbara’s books have been showcased at prestigious book fairs in London, Germany, and the Libraries BOOK Fair in New Orleans. They have also been featured in digital magazines and are available in small bookstores across the United States, Ireland, and England, as well as online through Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble.Other Books in the Series• Daisy and Friends: Rocky’s New Friend• Daisy and Friends: Outside Our Window• Daisy and Friends: Waiting for the School Bus• Daisy and Friends: What Happened to Yesterday – A COVID-19 StoryEach book in the Daisy and Friends series provides simple language to address common childhood experiences and challenges, making it a favorite among children, parents, and educators.Barbara’s passion for helping children understand the world around them drove her to create the Daisy and Friends series. “I began writing these books as a learning tool to provide simple language to explain events in a child’s life,” Meredith shares. The series is designed to make life skills easy to grasp while fostering curiosity and understanding.At its core, the Daisy and Friends series aims to teach children critical life skills through engaging and easy-to-read stories. With topics ranging from health to social awareness, each book equips young readers with tools they need to thrive in their daily lives.Daisy and Friends: How to Stay Healthy is available at small bookstores across the U.S., Ireland, and England, as well as online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.For more information about Barbara J. Meredith and the Daisy and Friends series, visit her website at www.Barbarajmeredithbooks.com

