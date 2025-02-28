LATEST LITERARY SELECTION CHRONICLE LIVED ENCOUNTERS ON BUSINESS AFFAIRS, HISTORY, AND SURVIVAL

About Face: The True Story of an American Couple in China Entangled in a Web of Intrigue and Crime Danger on the Train War at Ten Onwards Lenin: A Soldier - A Story of Survival A Silent Warrior Steps Out of the Shadows: First Career Officer in His Highly Classified Field to Tell Their Story (Revised Edition)

Five striking literary works act as time portals, inviting readers to dive into the diverse experiences of people from all walks of life. Compelling anecdotes and deep reflections on historical events illuminate the past and present with striking insight. Displayed on the featured shelves of Maple Staple’s collection at The London Book Fair 2025, they promise a memorable literary journey—one that both captivates and enlightens.Author Carole Sumner Krechman dives into the complexities and contradictions of doing business in China with her release, “About Face: The True Story of an American Couple in China Entangled in a Web of Intrigue and Crime.” Through personal experience, she exposes the intricacies of a contradictory nation where deceit, manipulation, and corruption coexist with profound cultural beauty.Amidst China’s evolving political and economic scene, the book charts a journey filled with the ups and downs of managing business and personal relationships in a place where the rules remain unwritten and clarity is elusive. Krechman and her husband experienced the welcoming nature of the Chinese people alongside the lurking shadows of treachery, subterfuge, and crime. Even though they knew they were under control, the full scope of the manipulation and the identities of those behind it stayed hidden in the shadows. Even now, the events that took place over thirty years ago are uncannily pertinent, offering a gripping examination of the dangers and difficulties that international businesspeople still encounter in China. “About Face: The True Story of an American Couple in China Entangled in a Web of Intrigue and Crime” by Carole Sumner Krechman weaves personal memoir with political and business intrigue. This book captivates anyone drawn to global affairs, international business, and the intricate dance of trust and deception in foreign relations.Vividly depicting a remarkable true story of family separation, survival, and a reunion set against the historic events that changed the course of history, Donna L. Walter introduces her moving account, “Danger on the Train.” Following the lives of two siblings, Sophie and David, who were split apart by the Bolshevik Revolution and World War I, this intensely personal story spans decades and continents.In search of a fresh start, Sophie and her family left Russia in 1913 to settle in America, while her brother David stayed behind and got drafted into the Tsar's army. For years, letters and packages forged connections among families—until the 1930s, when Stalin’s brutal regime turned contact with the West into a crime that could lead to imprisonment or death. Sophie’s relatives in America believed for decades that their Russian cousins had perished. Sixty years later, Lilli, David's granddaughter, and Donna, Sophie's granddaughter, who were born one day apart, met in Germany by chance. Through their fortuitous meeting, a long-lost family history was revived, revealing the quiet agony of those left behind and the struggles faced under Communist control. “Danger on the Train” by Donna L. Walter effectively conveys a family's struggle against political oppression, war, and years of silence.Offering a unique and captivating viewpoint on World War II—through the eyes of a regular schoolboy, Lewis Creedon introduces “War At Ten Onwards.” This recollection offers a unique glimpse into childhood amid one of history’s most turbulent times, shifting the focus from soldiers, survivors, and daring escapes.Starting with his own wartime upbringing, Creedon recounts the events that molded his formative years, which are frequently amusing, occasionally perilous, and consistently a monument to fortitude. During the war, his school years were full of unforgettable experiences, surprising turns, and a sense of humor that helped him make sense of the turmoil around him. The book also covers Creedon's post-war years, during which he entered a rapidly deteriorating business that was threatened by the "Cold War." Through two migrations, he navigates the global tensions of his time, examining their impact on his career and the way they shaped his life, paving the path for travels and experiences that would define his later decades. Lewis Creedon’s “War At Ten Onwards” offers a frank, often amusing, and deeply sincere portrayal of a young boy’s experiences during the war, along with the surprising journeys life can lead to in the years that come after.In “Lenin: A Soldier – A Story of Survival,” author Lenin Patino reveals a compelling and intimate narrative of resilience, survival, and the stark challenges encountered by wounded veterans. This book immerses readers in the pivotal moment that transformed his life and the arduous path to survival that ensued.Soon after finishing basic training, another soldier shot Patino in the head at close range. Abandoned and alone, he lay in a hospital's critical care unit, paralyzed and compelled to hear the doctors and nurses discuss his looming death. He defied the odds and emerged victorious. Patino illuminates the harsh realities that many wounded veterans encounter, providing a firsthand glimpse into the challenges of the Veteran’s healthcare system. He reveals the friendships forged in the hospital and the heartbreaking tragedies witnessed, shining a light on the deplorable conditions in nursing homes and hospitals. Too many ill and injured veterans find themselves abandoned by their families and overlooked by the very system designed to care for them. “Lenin: A Soldier – A Story of Survival” ignites a strong call for awareness and transformation. Lenin Patino’s journey showcases the resilience of the human spirit and underscores the pressing demand for enhanced support and care for veterans.In his most recent work, "A Silent Warrior Steps Out of the Shadows: First Career Officer In His Highly Classified Field To Tell Their Story (Revised Edition)," veteran military officer and author Geo Guy Thomas provides an unparalleled and exciting glimpse into a life spent in the realm of military intelligence and cutting-edge technology. Thomas is renowned for creating Satellite AIS (S-AIS), the most significant development in marine navigation since radar. His life as a Navy "spook" was as remarkable, involving clandestine missions in China, Russia, Korea, Vietnam, and the Middle East.This revised edition invites the audience to explore Thomas’ highly classified career, showcasing him as the first career officer in his field to openly share insights on tactical operations during combat and covert missions in a way that is seldom experienced. For over 50 years, he has served as a subject matter expert in surveillance systems, navigating the highest echelons of the intelligence community. He has collaborated closely with the NSA, FBI, CIA, and military organizations worldwide. “A Silent Warrior Steps Out of the Shadows: First Career Officer In His Highly Classified Field To Tell Their Story (Revised Edition)” reveals the intense 19-month security review process that drove Geo Guy Thomas to share his story with the public. Delve into the captivating narratives of five extraordinary authors who unveil profound insights and groundbreaking ideas. Discover this remarkable anthology and witness their brilliance firsthand at The Maple Staple 's exhibit during the highly anticipated London Book Fair 2025 at Olympia London. Come see their newest creations at Stand 6G40 from March 11 to 13, or check out The Maple Staple's exhibitor profile on the official London Book Fair website. Alternatively, all book editions are out for purchase on Amazon and other major book depositories worldwide. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

