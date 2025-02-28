First Responders Children’s Foundation, SERVPRO Honor First Responders After L.A. Wildfires

Private Event at Dodger Stadium Supports Community Heroes

Los Angeles, California, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the devastating Southern California wildfires, the First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) and SERVPRO, a leader in cleanup, restoration and construction, hosted a special First Responder Family Appreciation Day at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The event honored all area firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics, 911 dispatchers, and their families with an afternoon of gratitude, support, and community.

Made possible through generous donations from SERVPRO, The Ahlsten Foundation, Infiniti, Good360, GQG Partners, Smiling Rocks, Life-Assist, Jazwares, iHeartIMPACT, and JPMorgan Chase, the event provided a space for first responders and their loved ones to relax and enjoy activities, games, food, music, and free essential supplies.

“Our mission is to support first responders and their families, especially in times of crisis,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “These heroes put their lives on the line to protect us, and this event was about showing them that we stand with them in gratitude and appreciation.”

So far, FRCF and SERVPRO have helped to provide more than 20 grants and thousands of items and supplies to first responder families personally affected by the wildfires. First responders can apply for grant relief online.

During the event, leaders from Los Angeles’ first responder agencies delivered remarks, recognizing the dedication and sacrifices of their teams and families.

Brett Ponton, CEO of SERVPRO, addressed the crowd, emphasizing the company’s commitment to supporting first responders both during and after disasters.

“It is truly an honor to be here among the brave men and women who put everything on the line to protect this community,” Ponton said. “We know that when disaster strikes, it doesn’t just take a physical toll—it takes an emotional one, too. The long hours, the sleepless nights, the weight of the responsibility you carry—it’s something most people can’t even begin to understand. But we see you. We recognize your sacrifice, and we are grateful beyond words.”

The event underscored the resilience of Los Angeles' first responder community and the vital role of organizations like FRCF in ensuring they receive ongoing support.

L.A. Event a Part of Ongoing Support of First Responders

SERVPRO's commitment to first responders extends far beyond this event. Through the partnership with FRCF, SERVPRO has played a crucial role in disaster recovery through its Disaster Relief Fund grants, which have provided essential financial aid to first responders impacted by hurricanes and flooding. These grants help first responders and their families rebuild their lives after natural disasters, ensuring that those who protect our communities receive the assistance they need in their times of need.

In 2023 and 2024, SERVPRO’s support helped to award more than 120 first responder grants to families affected by disasters, served more than 3,000 children, donated more than 12,000 toys across the country, and thousands of additional supplies.

Additionally, through its sponsorship of the Firefighter Challenge League, SERVPRO actively promotes physical fitness and camaraderie among firefighters nationwide. This initiative highlights the importance of strength, endurance, and teamwork in emergency response, reinforcing SERVPRO’s dedication to supporting the well-being of first responders on and off duty.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants, a Mental Health Resilience Program, and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 23 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. More information about FRCF and how to support their mission can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 55 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,300 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

