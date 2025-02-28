MW Athletix Sports Performance Training Center Opens in Corona, CA

--Eastvale Native and NFL Safety Marcus Williams brings professional-level training to young athletes with same champion-building team he’s been training with for a decade--

--Williams has created the ideal elite environment for aspiring collegiate/professional athletes--

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Safety Marcus Williams, who completed the 2024-2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens, will announce tomorrow the grand opening of MW Athletix multi-sport performance training center in Corona, CA. The opening fulfills his lifelong dream of bringing professional-caliber training to young athletes in his hometown via the same trainers and recovery specialists he’s been training with for over a decade.

Joined by local officials including Corona Mayor Jim Steiner and NFL friends like Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead and others, Williams will introduce two champion-building trainers Eliseo Cabildo and Keith Coury , who bring decades of strength and speed training to MW Athletix members. Also joining MW Athletix is Jocelyn Martinez , LMT, MMT from Gamebreak Sports Massage who is also part of Marcus’s original champion-building team.

Every aspect of MW Athletix promotes optimal athlete development and performance. The 7,800-square-foot exclusive private training environment has a 30-yard climate-controlled indoor turf field, top-of-the-line strength equipment powered by an exclusive partnership with REP Fitness , media walls, assessment and performance monitoring , massage therapy and recovery services , and easy billing and scheduling through the MWA app.

MW Athletix offers flexible training programs designed to provide options for both month-to-month and discounted training packages (three- to six-month commitments), allowing athletes to maximize savings and benefits. Training packages include free access to cold plunge and Normatec recovery systems. Athletes undergo Performance Assessments that analyze body composition, speed, power/explosion, and strength/velocity.

MW Athletix also specializes in cutting-edge sports injury recovery solutions designed to help athletes of all levels return to peak performance. This innovative approach combines the latest advancements in rehabilitation, personalized treatment plans, and performance optimization.

Recovery partner Gamebreak Sports Massage has over 15 years of experience and specializes in a wide range of therapeutic techniques.

Athletes who become founding members will receive $100 off membership when they pre-enroll before March 3, 2025. To schedule a tour or for more information, please click here .

MW Athletix is located at 2410 Wardlow Rd, Suite 104, Corona, CA. For more information, please visit https://mwathletix.com or call 951-268-6123.

PRESS CONTACT:

Stacey Doss, APR

SDDPR

stacey@sddpr.com

949-285-2362

