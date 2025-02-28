This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Product Name: Regard Newborn Kit

Lot number 104006, Exp. 9/30/2026, UDI (01)10194717119074(17)260930(10)104006

Lot number 103486, Exp. 8/31/2026, UDI (01)10194717119074(17)260831(10)103486

What to Do

Stop use and distribution of affected product.

Provide a copy of this recall notice to all customers who may have received impacted product.

Notify anyone who may use these devices.

On December 26, 2024, ROi, CPS LLC sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Correction Notice recommending the following actions:

Actions for customers

Review inventory to determine if the item and lot numbers are present.

Quarantine affected kits.

Do not distribute affected kits to user facilities.

Notify any customers who may have received affected product.

Provide a copy of the notice to all customers who have received impacted product and require a response. Customer responses will be requested to determine effectiveness of this recall.



Actions for end users

Do not use affected kits.

Return kits to the distribution location.

Reply to the notice by completing the reply form attached to the letter.

ROi CPS, LLC will make sure all of the impacted Mecury Medical items are removed from the distribution location.

Report any adverse health consequences experienced to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Reason for Recall

ROi CPS, LLC, is recalling newborn kits after receiving an Urgent Field Safety Notice for a kit component from the supplier Mercury Medical. The affected component is the Neo-Tee T-Piece resuscitator, which is being removed by Mercury Medical due to a undersized spring in the controller that may prevent the device from delivering the required pressure levels needed for effective ventilation. The issue could reduce positive pressure, affecting the patient's breathing support.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including low oxygen levels (desaturation), slow heart rate (bradycardia), lack of oxygen (hypoxia), high carbon dioxide levels (hypercarbia), and death.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths associated with this issue.

Device Use

The ROi Regard Newborn Kit is a convenience kit containing finished medical devices to be used in Labor and Delivery. The Neo-Tee T-Piece Resuscitator included in the kit is a gas-powered emergency resuscitator intended to provide emergency respiratory support by means of a facemask or a tube inserted into a patient's airway. It is intended for use with pediatric patients weighing less than 10kg (22lbs). The device is designed with in-line flow controller, in the circuit.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact ROi CS, LLC.

