NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Armlogi Holding Corp.

WALNUT, CA, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Armlogi Holding Corp. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release “Armlogi Reports Significant Progress and Enhanced Integration with the Temu Platform” issued October 10, 2024 over GlobeNewswire.

Company Contact:
info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com


