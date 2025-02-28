Francis Marion Papers Now Available to the Public

Collection will tell the Swamp Fox’s untold stories

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two decades of research and investigation, the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust (SCBPT), in collaboration with the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission (SC250), is set to unveil the first volume of the Francis Marion Papers , a project that holds the potential to reshape our understanding of one of the American Revolution’s most heroic figures.

The papers, consisting of more than 600 historical documents, includes letters written both to and from General Francis Marion, famously known as the Swamp Fox for his elusive guerrilla warfare tactics against British forces. These materials, discovered in archives across the country including Harvard University and the University of Michigan, have been carefully compiled and annotated by leading historians. The first volume, complete with illustrations and battle maps, was released on February 27 – the anniversary of Marion’s death.

“This project is rewriting history,” said Rick Wise, director of SCBPT. “A lot of historians and biographers have gotten Marion wrong in some respects. These papers offer a more nuanced and personal look at his character, leadership and strategies.”

For years, Marion’s legacy has been shaped by secondhand accounts and folklore, but these original documents provide firsthand insights into his thoughts and correspondences. This release will likely prompt new discussions on his contributions to the American Revolution and challenge some long-held assumptions about his life and military tactics.

Originally conceived in 2005, the Francis Marion Papers project has been an extensive, nationwide effort, involving historians, archivists and researchers from multiple institutions. The project’s completion is a testament to the dedication of those committed to preserving and illuminating America’s Revolutionary-era history.

One of the most exciting aspects of this release is its accessibility. Unlike many historical archives that remain behind paywalls or physical barriers, the Francis Marion Papers will be available digitally to everyone, free of charge.

“This is not just for scholars; it’s for teachers, students, history enthusiasts – anyone with an interest in the American Revolution,” said Molly Fortune, CEO of SC250. “By making these documents widely available, we’re ensuring that Marion’s legacy, and his role in our independence, is explored and understood in its fullest context.”

Together, SCBPT and SC250 encourage the public to access the Francis Marion Papers to learn previously untold facts and stories directly from Marion’s point of view. To view Volume 1 of the Francis Marion Papers, visit southcarolina250.com/publications/francis-marion-papers/ . To learn more about SCBPT’s role in the project, visit bit.ly/francis-marion-papers .

About the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust

The South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust seeks to protect and preserve these battlefields and historic military sites across South Carolina to not only honor the soldiers who gave their lives in service to their country, but also provide current and future generations a space at which to remember, contemplate, discuss, and learn how our history not only shapes the past, but is also relevant to the present and future of our great state. Over the last 30 years, the organization has protected 72 sites. For more information visit, scbattlegroundtrust.org .

About the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission

The South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission (SC250) was chartered by the state General Assembly to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary Era and highlight the state’s significant role in securing America’s independence. SC250’s mission is to celebrate and promote South Carolina’s role in the American Revolution by engaging and inspiring South Carolinians and visitors through heritage tourism, rural economic growth initiatives and educational programs. Learn more at southcarolina250.com .

Portrait of Francis Marion Artist: Dale Watson, provided by American Battlefield Trust. The earliest known paper to have Marion’s signature Gadsden to Lyttelton, Oct. 31, 1759 - William L. Clements Library, University of Michigan

