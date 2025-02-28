Nancy Gunter Wins Prestigious Golden Mic Award for Transformative Talk on Generational Communication

Nancy Gunter - Connecting the Past to the Present! Using a rotary phone to spark conversations about generational perspectives and how small shifts in communication can bridge the gap in today's workplace." The Golden Mic Award received by Nancy Gunter, recognizing her exceptional presentation on generational communication at the Big Idea Conference in Jacksonville, FL.

Award-Winning Speaker Nancy Gunter Delivers Powerful Insights on Bridging Generational Gaps in the Workplace

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Gunter, an expert in generational understanding and communication, was honored with the prestigious Golden Mic Award at the Big Idea Conference in Jacksonville, Florida, held on February 24-25.Gunter captivated attendees with her dynamic presentation, "Generational Code: Understanding Generational Perspective to Improve Communication." Through a unique lens—exploring each generation’s greatest invention—she engaged audiences in lively discussions, sparked laughter over common miscommunications, and provided a simple, actionable step to bridge generational divides in the workplace.“Retaining your workforce is more critical than ever, but when tension exists between generations, the workplace suffers,” said Gunter. “I help teams work better together in a fun, engaging, and informative way—where participants leave with better understanding and real strategies to improve communication and collaboration.”The Big Idea Conference featured an outstanding lineup of speakers covering diverse topics from leadership and personal growth to resilience and workplace culture. The Golden Mic Award recognizes speakers who deliver exceptional content, inspire transformation, and engage audiences at the highest level.Reflecting on the honor, Gunter shared:"Receiving the Golden Mic Award is both humbling and exciting. It’s a reminder of how powerful understanding can be—when we take the time to see the world through another generation’s eyes, we don’t just communicate better, we connect on a whole new level.”About Nancy GunterA dynamic and engaging speaker, trainer, and executive coach, Nancy Gunter has spent more than 30 years helping business leaders build stronger, more successful teams. With a background that includes a 35-year career with the YMCA—where she worked in the C-suite and led training nationally and internationally—Nancy brings a wealth of experience in leadership, communication, and team development. She is the President of Gunter Training, a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach, a Positive Intelligence Coach, and an HR consultant.Nancy’s passion for learning and teaching shines through in her humorous and insightful approach to training. A lifelong athlete and adventurer, she has traveled to five continents, trained leaders across three, and continues to challenge herself through triathlons, even after two knee replacements. Her recent speaking engagements include the Hillcrest Hospital Leaders Conference, LeadingAge Oregon Conference, OKHR State Conference, Oklahoma Court Clerks Conference, and the International Marketing 2.0 Conference.Book Nancy Gunter for Your Next EventAs a sought-after speaker and trainer, Nancy Gunter is available for keynote presentations, workshops, and media interviews on generational understanding and communication, workplace culture, and leadership. To book Nancy for your next event or to schedule an interview, contact:📩 Nancy@Guntertraining.comDon’t miss the opportunity to bring this award-winning speaker to your audience and revolutionize the way your organization communicates across generations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.