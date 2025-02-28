GOVERNOR SHAPIRO HIGHLIGHTS GUTHRIE IN EFFORTS TO TACKLE RURAL HEALTH CARE CHALLENGES

Sayre, Pa., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guthrie took center stage as a model for strengthening rural health care, as Robert Packer Hospital hosted Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro at a news conference Thursday. The Governor highlighted key budget proposals aimed at tackling workforce shortages impacting hospitals and health systems across the Commonwealth.

In remarks underscoring his commitment to bolstering rural health care through programs such as loan repayment for healthcare workers, Gov. Shapiro praised Guthrie as an example for other rural systems in the state.

“Here in Pennsylvania, we are facing shortages of health care professionals – especially in our rural communities,” said Governor Shapiro. “My budget takes concrete steps to recruit more health care providers and incentivize them to work in great communities like this one in Bradford County. By strengthening our rural health care workforce pipelines, my Administration is taking action to support the dedicated professionals who care for our communities and ensure no one is left behind.

"Guthrie has a wonderful environment where you can not only make a great wage but you have a wonderful culture and a great place to be working with wonderful colleagues. We want this to be a model for how to deliver rural healthcare in the Commonwealth. This is a hospital and a healthcare system that does it right."

"Guthrie's commitment to quality, safe patient care and experience drives us to be a national model for rural healthcare," Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO of the Guthrie Clinic, said. "Our caregivers are the lifeline to providing this care and we are laser focused on recruiting and retaining the best employees through competitive compensation, family-friendly benefits and enhanced health insurance options."

"We are grateful to Governor Shapiro for his many initiatives to develop, nourish and sustain a rural workforce, which will propel Guthrie and the Commonwealth into a bright future," Dr. Sabanegh added.

Deb Raupers, Guthrie Chief Nurse Executive, emphasized the crucial role of key investments for Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and the surrounding community, focusing on the Nursing Shortage Assistance Program.

Raupers explained that this program provides tuition sponsorship for students from top state schools who then commit to working at health systems like Guthrie for approximately three years with full salary and benefits.

"This program is without question effective and produces future nurses to join our over 2,500 nurses," Raupers said, noting that Guthrie currently has 17 registered nurses in the pipeline, with a goal of adding 25 new nurses through this initiative.

"We are proud to be fostering the next generation of nurses and laying the groundwork for clinical excellence and leadership at Guthrie," she concluded.

The event also featured remarks from DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones; State Senator Gene Yaw and State Representative Tina Pickett; Barbara Vanaskie, LCSW, SUD loan repayment program awardee; and Kevin Gibbs, a Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital trauma patient.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation's longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization's patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s more than 9,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across 10,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic's comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 13 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers 10 residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

