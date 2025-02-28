Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers releases seven-point plan to unleash Canada’s energy potential

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s economy is at a crossroads. Despite nearly a decade of ideological policy that has stifled growth in our sector, the energy industry stands ready to play a foundational role in driving new investments, creating and supporting high paying jobs, and providing a stable supply of affordable energy to Canadians and countries around the world.

With the right policy and investment environment, the oil and gas industry can help solve the country’s productivity and competitiveness challenges while enhancing its geopolitical influence with its trading partners—including the United States. The globe is becoming more unpredictable with continuously shifting trading patterns, making it essential for federal leaders to send the clear signal that Canada is ready to invite investment into our resource sector and grow our role as a secure supplier of energy to the world.

To that end, CAPP’s Energy Platform outlines seven steps the next government of Canada should take to unleash our energy advantage. Those include:

Clear the roadblocks to building the infrastructure we need to connect Canadian energy to the world. Immediately streamline approvals for major projects already in the federal review process. Continue advancing emissions reduction technologies to enhance our environmental leadership while keeping energy affordable and competitive. Champion oil and natural gas as a critical part of Canada’s economic future. Don’t just build—build with speed. Use our abundance of natural resources to strengthen our energy security. Tariff-proof our economy by growing and diversifying market access for Canadian oil and gas.



You can download the full 2025 Energy Policy Platform at www.capp.ca/en/unleashing-canadas-energy-potential/.

Quotes from Lisa Baiton, CAPP President & CEO

“The global landscape is shifting rapidly. In recent weeks, it’s become clear our relationship with America has fundamentally changed—and we must act with urgency. Our focus should be on building a tariff-proof economy, not just for oil and natural gas, but for all Canadian products. This means building more pipelines, transportation corridors, LNG export facilities, expanding our ports – anything that provides Canadian businesses and Canadian products with direct access to global markets.”

“Canada and our energy sector are at a crossroads. Regardless of the threat of tariffs, the United States is making a seismic shift in its policy approach, making rapid reforms to climate, energy and tax frameworks. Canada must act just as quickly. The choices we make today will determine whether we remain a global energy leader or fall behind. With decisive leadership, smart reforms, and a renewed commitment to investment, we can unlock our full energy potential, support our partners and make new ones, create jobs, and deliver a more prosperous future for all Canadians.”

“Canada’s energy industry has long been a pillar of our economy, providing jobs, economic growth, and reliable energy. To help attract the next generation of investment and capture the opportunities ahead, the next federal government must actively promote oil and natural gas as a source of pride and a long-term cornerstone of our economy.”

About CAPP

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is a non-partisan, research-based industry association that advocates on behalf of our member companies, large and small, that explore for, develop, and produce oil and natural gas throughout Canada. Our associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream industry.

CAPP’s members produce nearly three quarters of Canada’s annual oil and natural gas production and provide approximately 450,000 direct and indirect jobs in nearly all regions of Canada. According to the most recently published data, the industry contributes over $70 billion to Canada’s GDP, as well as $45 billion in taxes and royalties to governments across the country. CAPP is a solution-oriented partner and works with all levels of government to ensure a thriving Canadian oil and natural gas industry.

We strive to meet the need for safe, reliable, affordable, and responsibly produced energy, for Canada and the world. We are proud to amplify industry efforts to reduce GHG emissions from oil and gas production and support Indigenous participation and prosperity.

