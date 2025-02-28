Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,028 in the last 365 days.

Trump’s attacks on press freedom and their global repercussions

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) together with its U.S. and Canadian affiliates, the National Writers Union (NWU), the NewsGuild-CWA, the Communications Workers of America - Syndicat des Communications d’Amérique (CWA-SCA) and Unifor, is hosting an affiliates-only webinar.

Since Donald Trump took office as the 47th President of the United States on 20 January, attacks on press freedom have increased across the country. The Trump administration has targeted independent media in the U.S. by barring the global news organisation Associated Press (AP), seizing control of the press pool and kicking out other longstanding members of the press corps from covering White House events.

Join for a discussion with leaders from the IFJ, the National Writers Union, the NewsGuild-CWA, the Communications Workers of America - Syndicat des Communications d’Amérique (CWA-SCA), and Unifor at 6pm on Tuesday 4 March of on Zoom.

  • To register for the event, which is only open to IFJ affiliates, click here. The NUJ is an affiliate of the IFJ.
  • Interpretation will be available in English, Spanish and French.
  • Download the social-sized visual of the webinar: here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trump’s attacks on press freedom and their global repercussions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more