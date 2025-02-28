‘Why I Chose My Specialty’: Resident Physicians Share Personal Journeys in Medicine

At the McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University, resident physicians participate in clinical training experiences in a variety of urban and suburban settings and have the opportunity to interact with and care for diverse patient populations across Chicagoland.

Hear from current resident physicians below as they share their personal journeys and explain why they chose their specific fields of medicine.

Internal Medicine

Anuj Chokshi, MD, chief resident physician in internal medicine, said he chose his specialty because it allows him to work with a broad range of diseases and integrate different approaches to develop longitudinal care strategies for patients.

Emergency Medicine

Pranav Kaul, MD, a resident physician in emergency medicine, said he chose his specialty because he is able to practice critical care alongside a dynamic team of healthcare providers for patients who need it most.

Vascular Surgery

Maggie Reilly, MD, MS, a resident physician in vascular surgery, said she chose her specialty because it requires problem-solving and allows her to develop longitudinal relationships with her patients.

Interventional Radiology

Christopher Neely, MD, a resident physician in interventional radiology, said he chose his specialty because it combines interpreting imaging and working directly with patients through minimally invasive procedures.

Plastic Surgery

Shannon Garvey, MD, MS, a resident physician in plastic and reconstructive surgery, said she chose her specialty because it operates based on guiding principles rather than recommend treatment algorithms when treating every part of the body.