Malan Breton's New AW 2025-26 Collection Brings the Exotic Mystery and Eastern Mythology to London Fashion Week

Malan Breton Logo Malan Breton AW2025-2026 Collection (Photo Credit: Chris Daw) Malan Breton AW2025-2026 Collection (Photo Credit: Chris Daw) Malan Breton AW2025-2026 Collection (Photo Credit: Chris Daw) Malan Breton (Photo Credit: Arun Nevader)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malan Breton presented his AW 2025-2026 collection, based on the themes of mystery and Eastern mythology during London Fashion Week at the Royal Horseguards.As the world steps into the Year of the Snake, Malan Breton’s Fall 2025–2026 Collection slithers onto the London Fashion Week stage, weaving together the mysticism of Eastern mythology, the opulence of Victorian couture, and the ethereal fluidity of Asian silks. A hypnotic interplay of transformation, wisdom, and rebirth, the collection unfolds like a living legend—where past and future, fantasy and reality, collide.Drenched in high-shine metallics, sumptuous silks, and intricate embroidery, each piece embodies serpentine seduction, evoking the celestial power of the snake in Asian culture. Unlike its Western portrayal as a symbol of temptation, the snake in Eastern mythology is revered—an emblem of evolution, intuition, and immortality. Breton channels this essence through silhouettes that exude both strength and sensuality, with corseted waists, sweeping trains, and a tactile juxtaposition of rigid structure against liquid movement.A mesmerizing live performance by Johnny Hates Jazz sets the tone, their hauntingly romantic melodies echoing the collection’s narrative of nostalgia, transformation, and modernity. Inspired by the legendary White Snake—Bái Sùzhēn, an ethereal being who takes human form for love—this collection embraces fluid femininity and commanding masculinity, fusing Victorian grandeur with Eastern elegance.This is more than fashion; it is mythology, reborn in silk and embroidery, whispering a story of power, beauty, and reinvention.The show took place in London at the Royal Horseguards, Gladstone Library, and was presented by The British Fashion Council's - London Fashion Week. The hair team was led by Philipp Haug with team Schwarzkopf UK, and beauty team led by Jo Sugar using West Barn Co, Tablette Palette, and Skinician. Music was composed and performed by Johnny Hates Jazz, Malan Breton, and a cinematic mix by DJ Marc Baigent.Notable Attendees included: Malan Breton, Clark Datchler of Johnny Hates Jazz, Lady Victoria Hervey, Jeetendr Sehdev, Alistair Guy, Samantha Reynolds, Emma Taylor - Satchi Artist, Hanna Liubinskaya - Opera Diva, Delia Grace Noble, Author Tyne O.Connell, celebrity hairstylist Walter Stojash, and concert pianist Melissa Harrison.About Malan Breton:Malan Breton is Multi Hyphenate - Award Winner in the categories of Fashion Design, Film Direction, Animation, TV Production, Costume Design, Theatrical Design, Gaming Design, Ai, and an award winning Columnist. Breton is the recipient of more than 80 international awards, and honours. Noted as;"The Most Influential Designer You've Never Heard Of" - British Vogue."One of the most versatile names in the fashion scene, known for his work as an actor, film director, costume designer, columnist, musician and model." – British Fashion Council (LFW)"An artist of many talents" - L'Officiel Arabia"Master of the made-to-measure suit" - Fashion United"A collection from the future" - Forbes"Ethereal and a bit goth" - WWD“The Master of Elegance” - Cent Magazine UK"Malan Breton has traveled an impressive path from his beginnings in the entertainment industry to creating one of the most successful self-made eponymous fashion brands on the scene." - Design SceneMalan Breton is a multi talented fashion designer, singer, actor, costume designer, film director, TV producer, writer, musician, songwriter, producer, and a government-appointed ambassador to Taiwan ROC. The collection has been worn by, to name only a few, Dame Emma Thompson, Priyanka Chopra, Janelle Monae, Fantasia, Hannah Waddingham, Minnie Driver, Saweetie, Raye, Duran Duran, Liza Koshy, Kylie Minogue, Michael Bublé, Vivica AFox, Paula Abdul, Sean Young, Brenda Song, Meagan Good, Bebe Rexha, George Takie, Lea Salonga, Law Roach, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Emmet J Scanlan, Wyatt Oleff, Dame Shirley Ballas, Kat McNamara, Róisin Murphy, Lorde, Little Mix, Crystal Waters, and many others.Breton has been the star of his own show on Bravo TV called "The Malan Show" and guest host in the "Top Model" franchise internationally, "MTV", "Project Runway", and others. He has also been featured in the Iconic fashion film "Zoolander" (2001).His designs have been seen in over 200 cover features internationally gracing the covers of Vogue, Elle, Harpers Bazaar, Glamour, GQ, L'Officiel, Desnudo, Paper, The Sunday Express, OK! And others. The collection has been photographed by Rankin, Ellen Von Unwerth, Kelia Anne McCluskey, Greg Swales, and many other brilliant artists.Malan Breton Collection has been invited as a guest to present collections to The British Royal Family, The Government of Taiwan, and has been presented at NYFW, LFW, Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, MQ Vienna Fashion Week, Athens Fashion Week, Bangkok Fashion Week, and Shenzhen Fashion Week. And has been featured in Films, Concerts, and red carpets like the TONY Awards, the Academy Awards, The Sag Awards, Cannes, BAFTA's, The Royal Variety Performance, NTA’s, The Voice UK, Strictly Come Dancing, and the Oliviers.In 2024 Breton directed his fourth fashion film, titled “Je Suis Mona”, additionally his film "Immortal" won multiple awards and was BAFTA Qualifying. His first film "Malan Breton - A Journey to Taiwan" was celebrated by the Taiwanese Government with two honours, and won awards in NYC, it was also in contingency for the Academy Award.As a musician Breton's debut single soared to top ten on the French pop charts, Breton is also set to release his second album titled “Chansons d’Amour Éternel” this fall.Breton is also the first fashion designer to design fashion for Video Game features featuring WWE, and NBC's Minute to Win It. Has designed the work uniforms for Taiwan ROC Government, costumes for WWE, and has performed in, and costumed shows on, and off Broadway, has danced for Paula Abdul, had a features column in OK! Magazine called "Malans Musings" with over ten million readers. Malan Breton devotes much of their efforts to education, and philanthropy. "Wherever you go, shine...”For more information, please visit www.malanbreton.com IG: @malanbreton | P: @malanbreton | X / T: @malanbretonINTL

