Evolution Analytics Names Dan Kasher as Senior Vice President of Business Development

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Analytics, a leading team of data analytics consultants specializing in AI-enabled analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that Dan Kasher has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Business Development.With more than 25 years of experience in digital transformation, data analytics, and cloud strategy, Kasher has a proven track record of helping enterprises leverage data for strategic growth and operational excellence. His expertise strengthens Evolution Analytics’ position as a go-to partner for businesses seeking top-tier data analytics consulting services.Kasher joins Evolution Analytics after seven years at Trianz, where he played a key role in business development, sales strategy, and client engagement. At Trianz, he helped organizations accelerate cloud adoption, optimize data architectures, and implement AI-driven analytics solutions to drive measurable business impact.Prior to Trianz, Kasher spent nearly eight years at CBIG Consulting, where he was instrumental in building and expanding the firm’s data analytics consulting practice. He worked closely with enterprise clients to develop data monetization strategies, predictive analytics frameworks, and enterprise-wide business intelligence solutions. His contributions helped establish CBIG as a leader in data-driven digital transformation before its acquisition by Trianz in 2017."Dan’s deep expertise in data-driven business transformation and his ability to align analytics with enterprise strategy make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Vince Belanger, Principal at Evolution Analytics. "As demand for AI and advanced analytics continues to grow, Dan’s leadership will be instrumental in expanding our client base and helping organizations harness the power of their data."Kasher has also held executive leadership roles at Slalom, Perficient, and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, where he spearheaded data modernization initiatives, cloud migration projects, and AI-driven business intelligence programs. His extensive background in AI, predictive analytics, enterprise data strategy, and digital transformation makes him a key driver of Evolution Analytics' growth strategy."I’m thrilled to join Evolution Analytics at such an exciting time in the AI and data analytics space," said Dan Kasher. "The company has built an outstanding reputation for helping organizations turn data into a competitive advantage. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate innovation and deliver game-changing analytics solutions for our clients."As SVP of Business Development, Kasher will focus on expanding strategic partnerships, strengthening client relationships, and driving new business opportunities across Evolution Analytics’ core industries, including healthcare, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, logistics, and private equity.About Evolution AnalyticsEvolution Analytics is an award-winning data analytics consulting firm specializing in AI-enabled solutions that drive business transformation. We partner with organizations across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and other industries to plan, build, and implement advanced analytics systems that generate actionable insights and measurable results. With a business-first approach and a strong commitment to innovation, Evolution Analytics helps companies unlock the full potential of their data, enabling growth, efficiency, and operational excellence. For more information, visit https://www.evolutionanalytics.com/

