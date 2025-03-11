Patient Psychology Shapes Southern California Rehab’s Treatment Approaches

Attention to Psychology of Addiction and Recovery Change Process Aids Long Term Sobriety

It often takes a catastrophic event such as a health crisis, loss of family or job, or legal troubles to shatter defenses and move those in active addiction to consider treatment and recovery.” — Josh Hamburg, CEO, The Grove Recovery

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The journey from addiction to recovery is complex, often requiring individuals to overcome deep-seated psychological defenses before seeking help.Many people struggling with opioid addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental health disorders rationalize their substance use, fail to recognize the severity of their condition, or outright deny they have an addiction.“It often takes a catastrophic event such as a health crisis, loss of family or job, or legal troubles to shatter their defenses and move them to consider treatment and recovery,” said Josh Hamburg, CEO of The Grove Recovery, a luxury addiction treatment center in Southern California . At this stage, they begin to cycle through the idea of treatment, taking them from merely thinking about it to making the life-changing decision to begin recovery, he said.However, the transition from contemplation to commitment is not immediate. “This extended process must be respected and supported, rather than rushed. It’s not unusual for us to engage with those seeking treatment for months before they enter treatment, as they grapple with the idea of sobriety,” said Ashley Gerken, Clinical Director at the center. However, once an individual commits to substance abuse treatment, the clinical team conducts a comprehensive evaluation and assessment to create a personalized treatment plan, she said.At The Grove, each patient undergoes an in-depth evaluation, addressing their medical history, substance use patterns, mental health conditions, and personal background. From this assessment, a customized addiction treatment plan is created, incorporating:Evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) to address thought patterns and emotional regulation.Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid and alcohol dependency, ensuring a safer, more comfortable detox and recovery process.Dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, PTSD, and eating disorders.Holistic therapies, including yoga, meditation, fitness programs, and nutritional counseling, to promote overall wellness and sustainable recovery.A Proven Continuum of Care for Relapse PreventionThe Grove Recovery follows a step-down model of care, offering a full continuum of addiction treatment that supports patients through every stage of their recovery journey. This structured approach significantly reduces the risk of relapse and ensures long-term success.Medical Detox & Residential Treatment. Patients receive 24/7 medical supervision and structured therapy in a safe, supportive environment.Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP). A highly structured program that bridges the gap between inpatient and outpatient care.Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). A flexible yet structured program that allows individuals to transition back into daily life while receiving ongoing support.Sober Living Homes. Supportive, drug and alcohol-free living environments that provide structure and community.Aftercare & Alumni Support. Relapse prevention programs, peer support groups, and ongoing counseling to maintain sobriety.“The journey to sobriety doesn’t end when a patient leaves our treatment center. Our continuum of care is designed to help patients build a strong foundation for lasting recovery, empowering them to lead healthy, fulfilling, and substance-free lives,” Hamburg said.For more information or to speak to a specialist, visit https://thegroverecovery.com or call 657 298 2321

