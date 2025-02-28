NextNav Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

RESTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation positioning, navigation, timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 after the market closes on Wednesday March 12, 2025, and will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its results.

Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I629366. After registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.

To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/.

A replay will be available through March 19, 2025. To receive replay details, please register through the link above. After registering for replay details, each participant will be provided with call details and access codes to listen to the call playback.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next-generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav’s positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on X at https://x.com/NextNav or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nextnav/.

