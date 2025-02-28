Reef Bridge Goes Live, Enabling Seamless $REEF Migration to Reef Chain

Reef Chain, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, has launched Reef Bridge, a one-way bridge enabling users to migrate $REEF tokens from Ethereum and BNB Chain to Reef Chain.

London, UK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing $REEF Home

“Our vision is simple — we want to bring 100% of $REEF home to Reef Chain, where it can be most impactful,” said Derek E. Silva, Operations Lead at Reef. “Reef Bridge is the first step in realizing that goal and closing a critical gap in our ecosystem.”

Reef Bridge empowers $REEF holders to unlock the full potential of Reef Chain. Users can now fully engage with the Reef ecosystem by securing the network as validators, staking $REEF to earn rewards, and benefiting from lower fees and faster transactions on ReefSwap.

Reef Bridge in Action

Reef Bridge has been developed with simplicity, security, and long-term ecosystem sustainability. By enabling a one-way migration, it ensures that once $REEF tokens are moved to Reef Chain, they remain there, solidifying liquidity permanently. Reef Bridge was audited by CredShields’ SolidityScan prior to launch to ensure a safe and secure experience.

The new Reef Bridge also provides access to new dApps like the upcoming MotoDEX racing game, and enables seamless DAO coordination through Orcanize, fostering greater community participation.

A New Era for Reef

The launch of Reef Bridge marks a major milestone in Reef Chain’s growth, bringing the ecosystem closer to its vision of a fully unified network. By enabling seamless migration, Reef is fostering a more secure, efficient, and scalable blockchain environment where users can fully leverage the power of Reef Chain.

“This is a pivotal moment for Reef Chain,” said Silva. “With Reef Bridge, we’re not just enhancing utility, we’re strengthening the very foundation of our ecosystem for Web3.”

Start bridging $REEF today, visit reefbridge.app . For support or to connect with the community, join the conversation on Telegram or Discord .



About Reef Chain

Reef Chain is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed for DeFi, NFTs, and gaming. It offers a scalable, developer-friendly environment with low fees, fast transactions, and strong community support. Reef is on a mission to bring the best of blockchain to a wider audience.

X: @Reef_Chain

Telegram: Reef Chain Global

Discord: Reef Chain

YouTube: Reef Chain

Cassie Doubleday Head of Growth Reef Technology Ltd. cassie@reef.io derek-at-reef.io

