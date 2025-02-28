California Water Service Group Announces Addition of Kris A. Hamner as Vice President, Chief Human Resource Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group or Company, NYSE: CWT) today announced that Kris A. Hamner will join the company as Vice President, Chief Human Resource Officer, effective February 28, 2025. He succeeds Ronald D. Webb, who will retire after more than a decade of service to the Company.

Hamner comes to Group from HR Ro(X) Consulting, LLC, where in his capacity as owner and principal consultant he has developed human resources (HR) strategy and programs to help Boards and Chief Executive Officers achieve their business objectives. His prior experience includes senior HR executive roles at STG Logistics, JSR Corporation, and FOXCONN, all of which engaged him to lead transformation and elevate the HR function. Previously, as a global division HR leader at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, he was promoted across various roles for HP’s Enterprise Group, made up of a portfolio of hardware, software, cloud, and services products with more than 60,000 employees and $30 billion in revenue.

“Kris’s experience as an HR leader at large and small software, tech, life sciences, and logistics companies prepares him well to serve the most mission-focused and customer-oriented team of people I’ve ever worked with,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Ron brought so much to the Company during his time here, and I’m confident that Kris will pick up right where he left off,” he said.

Hamner earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame and his Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from the University of Nevada. He is a Board Member of the National Human Resources Association, part-time instructor for the UC Santa Cruz HR Certificate Program, and has received multiple certifications, including as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR).



About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Dean

sdean@calwater.com

408-367-8243

