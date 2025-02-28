MWC 2025: Innovations to increase engagement and efficiency in telecom business

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the highly competitive telecom and service provider markets worldwide, companies face equally complex challenges: attracting new customers, retaining existing ones, and increasing their engagement. Innovative solutions, such as gamification and reward systems, are becoming powerful tools to achieve these goals, allowing companies not only to maintain customer interest but also to significantly improve their loyalty. In this context, at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, QazCode will present its solutions designed to help overcome these challenges across different markets.

Gamification as an easy way to increase loyalty

The global gamification market is growing rapidly, from $9.1 billion in 2020 to a projected $30.7 billion in 2025. Already, 70% of Global 2000 companies are using game elements to engage customers. In addition, data shows that products with thoughtful interaction design retain customers three times better than those using basic gamification.

Gamification can increase user engagement by 25% or more and build the habit of using services regularly, which also helps to reduce customer churn and increase customer loyalty. As a result, companies can increase profitability and improve their position in competitive markets.

Real case study: how gamification helps businesses grow

QazCode, one of the leaders in developing solutions for the telecom and IT sectors, has demonstrated successful examples of gamification implementation in CIS countries. For example, in Kazakhstan, the introduction of gamification in the "Janymda" superapp (formerly "My Beeline") made games the second most popular domain after telecom services, and every fifth user became an active gamer. Gamification not only helps attract and retain users but also positively influences their perception of the brand, driving both direct and indirect revenue growth. It is important to note that user retention among those who actively engage with games and rewards is 25% higher than among those who do not use these features.

To make the games engaging and profitable, QazCode established its own game development team, which created its own gaming platform, portfolio, and services. However, in other markets such as Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan, companies had to tailor their offerings, including games, to better suit local cultural differences, user behaviour, and market trends.

Another opportunity that gamification offers businesses is the rewards system. The decline in conversion rates of traditional communication channels, alongside the growing product portfolio of service providers, necessitates the search for new, effective methods to raise awareness among the audience about products and services, as well as attract and retain customers.

By completing various tasks, users can strengthen their emotional connection with the brand, earning bonuses or achievements. For example, in the case of the "Janymda" superapp in Kazakhstan, the rewards system helped organically boost user engagement and increased revenue per user by 7%, directly impacting the company's financial performance and customer satisfaction.

"Our experience working with various regions of the CIS has given us a clear understanding of how important it is to consider the cultural and economic characteristics of users when implementing gamification and reward systems. We are confident that our solutions can be adapted to meet the needs and requirements of other markets. For example, more complex user interaction systems may be in demand in Western markets, while in the Middle East, the focus may be on specific values and habits. We are ready to offer flexible solutions that can meet the needs of clients in any market,"- commented Alexey Sharavar, CEO of QazCode.

The company has successful experience working in Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and continues to actively expand its presence in international markets. Participation in MWC 2025 in Barcelona (stand 6F12) will provide a unique opportunity for knowledge exchange and discussions on advanced technologies in the field of gamification and reward systems.

About QazCode

QazCode is an IT company and exclusive digital partner of Beeline Kazakhstan. The company is part of the VEON group listed on the NASDAQ stock exchanges.

The company has over 750 employees with 8 years of experience in software development for the telecom and IT markets with a deep understanding of business and technology. The solution portfolio includes the development of private Large Language Models (LLM) with a focus on data security, game development, and reward systems, process optimization through Agile methodologies, full-cycle implementation of Business Support Systems (BSS), and IT outsourcing for effective product development, team expansion, and project management to help accelerate time to market.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator providing converged communications and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating in six countries with over 7% of the world’s population - Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan - VEON transforms people’s lives through technology services that empower people and drive economic growth. VEON is headquartered in Dubai.

