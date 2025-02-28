HostColor Expands Edge Bare Metal Server Hosting Options

HostColor.com (HC) announced new bare metal servers with Intel Xeon Gold 6438Y+ processors, 512 GB RAM, and 15 TB of fast SSD and NMVe data storage in over 68 U.S. and international edge data centers.

New York, New York, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC), a globally recognized Dedicated Cloud Hosting and MSP, announced the expansion of its Edge infrastructure portfolio with high-bandwidth Intel and AMD server configurations.

These new configurations feature high-performance servers, powered by Intel Xeon Gold 6438Y+ processors, with 512 GB of RAM, 21 terabytes of fast data storage, 15 SSD and 6 NMVe drives, and separate M.2 OS storage. The servers support application environments based on Ubuntu, RockyLinux, Debian 12, and RedHat operating systems, and enable the deployment of Docker and Kubernetes cloud-native application environments across 68 U.S. and international edge data centers.

HostColor's Edge Servers offer organizations the ability to use unlimited data transfer, with no egress fees for Internet traffic, up to the physical capacity of a 30 gigabit bandwidth connection port. This allows HostColor's customers to deploy private cloud infrastructure or provide public cloud services, transferring up to 9720 TB of inbound and outbound data without incurring overage fees for Internet traffic.

HostColor recently announced significant enhancements to its semi-managed and managed AMD dedicated servers. The new bare-metal configurations feature the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and 7950X3D processors, as well as the AMD Epyc 7543 and 7543P, AMD Epyc 9354P, AMD Epyc 9274F, AMD Epyc 9374F, AMD Epyc 9275F, AMD Epyc 9355P, and AMD Epyc 9575F high performance computing (HPC) processors. The AMD-based server configurations are available in a number of edge data centers, including Amsterdam, Ashburn, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York.

HostColor. com offers high-bandwidth Intel-based bare metal servers with unlimited data transfer from the following U.S. edge data centers: Albuquerque, NM; Ashburn/Herndon, VA; Atlanta, GA; Amarillo, Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, and San Antonio in Texas; Portland, OR; Billings, MT; Birmingham, AL; Boise, ID; Boston, MA; Casper, WY; Cedar Rapids, IA; Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati and Cleveland in Ohio; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Honolulu, HI; Indianapolis, IN; Jackson, MS; Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa in Florida; Kansas City and Saint Louis in Missouri; Las Vegas, NV; Little Rock, AR; Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, Santa Clara and San Diego in California; Madison, WI; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, KY; New Orleans, LA; Albany and New York City in New York; Omaha, NE; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Salt Lake City, UT; Seattle, WA; and Tulsa, OK.



Free Infrastructure Technical Support

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support on the core functionality of the dedicated cloud hosting infrastructure it provides to its customers. It provides dedicated cloud servers with "Free Infrastructure Technical Support" per Service Level Agreement (SLA).Free Infrastructure Technical Support (FITS) covers core service functionality related to network interfaces and the physical components of bare metal servers such as CPU, RAM, and storage drives.

It also includes consultation on various infrastructure service use case scenarios. However, it does not include maintenance and support for the operating system (OS), custom configurations, and installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support called Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers. This native technical support agreement is based on the company's Edge Server hosting infrastructure platform.

Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers

In addition to its Free Infrastructure Technical Support (FITS), all HostColors dedicated server hosting services are "Semi-Managed" by SLA. The provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances to the customer's custom configurations for Linux infrastructure environments. In addition, HC Support reinstalls the server operating system (OS) upon request, configures and manages network settings, creates and maintains custom virtual private networks, and assists customers in troubleshooting any server-side issues related to OS, network, or software configuration.

About HostColor



Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed edge, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services. The company operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 100 data centers worldwide, with its subsidiary, HostColorEurope.com, providing cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 19 European countries. For more information, visit https://www.hostcolor.com/dedicatedhosting/.



Contact: Dimitar Avr., HostColor PR Department

Company: Host Color LLC

Email: pr@hostcolor.com

Phone: 1-888-222-1495



Attachment

Host Color LLC HostColor.com (HC) announced new bare metal servers with Intel Xeon Gold 6438Y+ processors, 512 GB RAM, and 15 TB of fast SSD and NMVe data storage in over 68 U.S. and international edge data centers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.