The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) Announces Launch of New Website: GreenRainEnergy.com

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) is pleased to announce the launch of its new official website, www.GreenRainEnergy.com. This platform will serve as the primary source for all corporate updates, project developments, and official filings.





GreenRainEnergy.com will provide shareholders, investors, and the public with real-time access to The Now Corporation’s latest initiatives, including its focus on renewable energy through Green Rain Solar Inc. and other key subsidiaries. The website will also feature direct links to all official social media channels, ensuring streamlined communication and easy access to company announcements.

“The launch of GreenRainEnergy.com reflects our commitment to transparency and engagement with our stakeholders,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. “This website will be the central hub for corporate disclosures, project updates, regulatory filings, and social media connections.”

For more information, please visit www.GreenRainEnergy.com.

About The Now Corporation:

The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in renewable energy sector.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward- looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Michael Cimino

Michael@pubcopr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13cff741-da70-4e9a-8a2d-3309c8b0f79f

The Now Corporation Announces Launch of New Website: GreenRainEnergy.com GreenRainEnergy.com will provide shareholders, investors, and the public with real-time access to The Now Corporation’s latest initiatives, including its focus on renewable energy through Green Rain Solar Inc. and other key subsidiaries. The website will also feature direct links to all official social media channels, ensuring streamlined communication and easy access to company announcements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.