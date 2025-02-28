Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF) Provides Update on Strategic Acquisitions and Expansion for 2025

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a leader in AI-powered robotic solutions for the hospitality industry, is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy. As part of its ambitious expansion efforts, the Company continues to execute strategic acquisitions designed to strengthen its footprint in both the hospitality and automation sectors.

Since announcing its expansion strategy earlier this year, Nightfood Holdings has made significant strides in securing assets that align with its mission to integrate cutting-edge robotics with hospitality operations.

Below is a summary of the Company’s key acquisitions and anticipated targets for 2025:

Company/Asset Industry Focus Status Anticipated Closing Deal Size Future Hospitality Ventures Robotic Sales & Distribution Deal Closed January 2, 2024 $2M (All-Share Exchange) SWC Group Inc. (CarryOutSupplies) Custom Printed Packaging for Food Service Definitive Agreement Signed Expected FYE June 30th, 2025, Q4 $10M (All-Share Exchange) Undisclosed Robotics Firm Robotic Development, Sales & Deployment (Hospitality & Senior Care) Target Identified Expected FYE June 30th, 2025, Q4 All-Share Exchange (Price TBD) Globally Branded Full-Service Hotel (Southern California) Hospitality Asset & Robotics Proof of Concept Target Identified Expected FYE June 30th, 2025, Q4 $32M-$38M (All-Share Exchange)

Nightfood Holdings has identified and planned acquisitions exceeding $40 million in total value, with its team actively exploring and negotiating additional targets.

The Company remains committed to executing its acquisition roadmap while continually evaluating new opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The acquisition of Future Hospitality Ventures has established Nightfood’s distribution capabilities for service robotics. Meanwhile, the pending acquisition of SWC Group Inc. is expected to expand its presence in the food service industry, leveraging its reach across 1,500-plus active customers’ locations.

Additionally, the Company’s targeted acquisitions in robotics and hospitality real estate will serve as key milestones in its strategy to deploy AI-powered automation at scale. By leveraging automation-driven efficiencies, Nightfood Holdings aims to enhance profitability and improve real estate asset valuations.

Leadership Commentary

“We are making tremendous progress in executing our acquisition strategy and strengthening our position at the intersection of robotics and hospitality,” said Jamie Steigerwald, chairman of Nightfood Holdings. “The assets we are securing not only enhance our operational capabilities but also provide real-world environments to refine and expand our robotic automation solutions. Our team is working diligently to finalize these transactions while actively exploring additional growth opportunities for the remainder of the year.”

Next Steps and Continued Growth

With multiple key acquisitions in various stages of completion, Nightfood Holdings is well-positioned for a transformational year ahead. The Company anticipates closing additional strategic deals throughout 2025 and will provide ongoing updates as milestones are achieved.

For investors and stakeholders, Nightfood remains committed to transparency and long-term value creation through disciplined acquisitions and operational expansion.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is a technology-driven hospitality solutions company specializing in AI-powered automation and robotics for the hotel and food service industries. Through strategic acquisitions, Nightfood is positioning itself as a leader in Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), helping businesses reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance asset value across both customer and in-house applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Nightfood Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. Investors are encouraged to review the company's SEC filings for additional information.

