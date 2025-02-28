Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,031 in the last 365 days.

Hallador Energy Company Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Conference Call for March 17, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”), will host a conference call on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Hallador’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team, Elevate IR, at HNRG@elevate-ir.com.

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025
Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Company Contact

Marjorie Hargrave
Chief Financial Officer
(303) 917-0777
MHargrave@halladorenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hallador Energy Company Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Conference Call for March 17, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more