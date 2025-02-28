AMD Unveils Next-Generation AMD RDNA™ 4 Architecture with the Launch of AMD Radeon™ RX 9000 Series Graphics Cards

– The new AMD Radeon™ RX 9000 Series graphics cards deliver enthusiast-level gaming experiences supercharged by AI –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today unveiled the highly-anticipated AMD RDNA™ 4 graphics architecture with the launch of the AMD Radeon™ RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards as a part of the Radeon™ RX 9000 Series. The new graphics cards feature 16GB of memory and extensive improvements designed for high-quality gaming graphics, including re-vamped raytracing accelerators and powerful AI accelerators for ultra-fast, cutting-edge performance, and breakthrough gaming experiences.

In a YouTube livestream, David McAfee, CVP and GM, Ryzen CPU and Radeon Graphics AMD, was joined by Andrej Zdravkovic, SVP of GPU Technologies and Engineering and Chief Software Officer, AMD, as well as Andy Pomianowski, CVP of Silicon Design Engineering, AMD, to discuss the outstanding performance and value proposition of the Radeon RX 9000 Series. In a related event in Zhuhai, China, Jack Huynh, SVP of the Client and Graphics Group, AMD, led a regional event for the new products. Huynh was joined by David Wang, SVP of GPU Technology and Engineering, AMD, and Lanzhi Wang, Senior Director of Product Management, AMD. The celebration was also marked by a customer celebration with Darren Grasby, EVP and Chief Sales Officer, AMD; Spencer Pan, President of AMD China, and partners including Asrock, ASUS, Gigabyte, Sapphire, Tul, Vastarmor, Veston, and XFX.

"Today, we're thrilled to unveil the AMD Radeon™ RX 9000 Series, a significant leap forward in graphics performance powered by our next-generation AMD RDNA™ 4 architecture," said McAfee. "These GPUs are designed to meet the demands of today's games, delivering enthusiast-class gaming experiences to gamers everywhere, while ready to support tomorrow's innovations. Through the power of advanced AI and Raytracing accelerators, we're not just improving frame rates – we're fundamentally enhancing the gaming experience. Offering incredible performance, AI-powered features, and next-gen display support at competitive price points, the Radeon RX 9000 Series delivers exceptional value for gamers looking to upgrade their systems.”

The RX 9000 Series, powered by the new AMD RDNA™ 4 architecture, offers gamers and creators a powerful blend of performance, visuals, and value. These advanced graphics cards redefine incredibly fast, high-resolution gaming with third-generation raytracing technology enabling realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections to deliver immersive gaming experiences while integrating a suite of AMD features to maximize hardware utilization. Beyond gaming, the RX 9000 Series GPUs leverage new second-generation AI accelerators with up to 8x INT8 throughput per AI accelerator (for sparse matrices) to enhance creative applications and effectively run generative AI applications (vs. RDNA 3).1 The RX 9000 Series GPUs also implement the newly redesigned AMD Radiance Display™ Engine & Enhanced Media Engine for broad display support and elevated quality in both recording and streaming.

Gaming For Today and Tomorrow

The Radeon RX 9000 Series unlocks new levels of performance while delivering a suite of new and enhanced features that improve the gaming experience. The Radeon RX 9070 Series offers 16GB of GDDR6 memory, allowing gamers to render the most exciting games of today and tomorrow at max settings. Compared to the previous generation RX 7900 GRE, the latest AMD Radeon RX 9070 is able to deliver over 20% more performance on average when gaming at 1440,2 with the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT extending that lead to over 40% on average.3

Both graphics cards make smart upgrades for gamers looking to future-proof their systems with a suite of next-gen features that will keep their experiences feeling fresh for years to come. Key features include:

Unified AMD RDNA™ 4 Compute Units – Features up to 64 advanced AMD RDNA™ 4 compute units delivering up to 40% higher gaming performance than the previous-generation AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture. 3

– Features up to 64 advanced AMD RDNA™ 4 compute units delivering up to 40% higher gaming performance than the previous-generation AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture. High-Performance Raytracing – With 3 rd generation Raytracing Accelerators, AMD RDNA 4 is able to deliver over 2x the Raytracing throughput per compute unit when compared to our previous generation. 1 Gamers with the latest AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series are ready for immersive gaming experiences with high-quality graphics, including realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections.

– With 3 generation Raytracing Accelerators, AMD RDNA 4 is able to deliver over 2x the Raytracing throughput per compute unit when compared to our previous generation. Gamers with the latest AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series are ready for immersive gaming experiences with high-quality graphics, including realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Supercharged AI Acceleration – 2 nd Generation AI Accelerators received several enhancements, allowing AMD RDNA™ 4 to efficiently process advanced AI models much faster than what was possible with RDNA 3, 4 through a combination of additional math pipelines for AI calculations, expanding the capabilities of the AI Accelerator to support new emerging data types such as FP8, and support for inference optimization techniques such as structured sparsity. These changes deliver up to 8x INT8 throughput per AI accelerator (for sparse matrices) per compute unit vs the previous generation. 1

– 2 Generation AI Accelerators received several enhancements, allowing AMD RDNA™ 4 to efficiently process advanced AI models much faster than what was possible with RDNA 3, through a combination of additional math pipelines for AI calculations, expanding the capabilities of the AI Accelerator to support new emerging data types such as FP8, and support for inference optimization techniques such as structured sparsity. These changes deliver up to 8x INT8 throughput per AI accelerator (for sparse matrices) per compute unit vs the previous generation. AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution Technology 4 (FSR 4) – AMD’s new cutting-edge ML-powered upscaling technology delivers high-quality boosted frames under even the most demanding workloads, such as 4K gaming with maximum raytracing settings and will be supported in over 30 games at launch.

– AMD’s new cutting-edge ML-powered upscaling technology delivers high-quality boosted frames under even the most demanding workloads, such as 4K gaming with maximum raytracing settings and will be supported in over 30 games at launch. Innovative suite of features through HYPR-RX – Gamers can instantly improve their experience by activating AMD HYPR-RX and the suite of features within AMD Software, including AMD Radeon™ Super Resolution, AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2.1, AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag, and AMD Radeon™ Boost. These features can all be tailored to gamers’ hardware and preferences within AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ to drive increased FPS, responsiveness and efficiency.

– Gamers can instantly improve their experience by activating AMD HYPR-RX and the suite of features within AMD Software, including AMD Radeon™ Super Resolution, AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2.1, AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag, and AMD Radeon™ Boost. These features can all be tailored to gamers’ hardware and preferences within AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ to drive increased FPS, responsiveness and efficiency. AI-Enhanced AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ Application – A new suite of software and resources designed to deliver an industry-leading AI user experience with AMD Radeon RX 9070 Series graphics cards. Keep your drivers and AI software up to date with the new Software Manager. Find the answers to your questions about all things AMD or create free and private text and images with AMD Chat. Discover, download and install new and exciting AMD-partnered AI applications with the App Portal, and leverage AI to improve software quality with the AMD Image Inspector.

– A new suite of software and resources designed to deliver an industry-leading AI user experience with AMD Radeon RX 9070 Series graphics cards. Keep your drivers and AI software up to date with the new Software Manager. Find the answers to your questions about all things AMD or create free and private text and images with AMD Chat. Discover, download and install new and exciting AMD-partnered AI applications with the App Portal, and leverage AI to improve software quality with the AMD Image Inspector. Ready for Next-Generation Displays – AMD Radiance Display™ Engine supports the latest DisplayPort™ 2.1a and HDMI® 2.1b connections, enabling ultra-high resolutions and refresh rates up to 8K 144Hz, with 12-bit HDR and full REC2020 Color Space for incredible color accuracy. Paired with AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can enjoy tear-free, stutter-free gaming experiences on over 4000 compatible displays, including upcoming 4K 240Hz and 8K 144Hz DisplayPort™ 2.1 monitors.5



ML-Powered AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 4 (AMD FSR 4) Upgrade

Available exclusively on AMD Radeon™ RX 9000 Series graphics cards, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ adds a new easy-to-use AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 4 (AMD FSR 4) Upgrade feature that helps maximize performance at maximum quality in over 30 games at launch, with 75 coming later this year. AMD FSR 4 delivers a substantial image quality improvement over AMD FSR 3.1 upscaling, with the new ML-based algorithm helping to improve temporal stability, better preserve detail, and reduce ghosting.

Utilizing features already built into the AMD FidelityFX™ API added when game developers integrate AMD FSR 3.1 into their games, AMD FSR 4 enables an easy upgrade for supported FSR 3.1 games and can be combined with existing in-game AMD FSR 3.1 advanced frame-generation and AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 for ultra-smooth, ultra-responsive gaming at incredible frame rates on AMD Radeon RX 9070 Series graphics cards.

The new ML-accelerated AMD FSR 4 upscaling algorithm is trained using high-quality ground truth game data on AMD Instinct™ Accelerators and uses the hardware-accelerated FP8 Wave Matrix Multiply Accumulate (WMMA) feature of the AMD RDNA™ 4 architecture to ensure maximum upscaling quality while still providing a substantial game performance boost.



AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series Product Specifications

Model Compute Units GDDR6 Game Clock (GHz) Boost Clock6 (GHz) Memory Interface Infinity Cache TBP Price

(USD SEP) AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT



64 16 GB 2.4 Up to 3.0 256-bit 64 MB 304W $599 AMD Radeon RX 9070 56 16 GB 2.1 Up to 2.5 256-bit 64 MB 220W $549



Pricing and Availability

AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards are expected to be available from leading board partners including Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX and Yeston beginning March 6th, 2025. The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT has an SEP of $599 USD, while the AMD Radeon RX 9070 has an SEP of $549 USD.

1 Based on specifications of AMD RDNA 4 architecture compared to AMD RDNA 3 architecture as of December 2024. RX-1143

2 Testing done by AMD performance labs February 2025, on a test system configured with Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, 32 GB DDR5-6000 Memory, Windows 11 Pro and Radeon RX 9070 (Driver 25.3.1 RC 31) vs. a similarly configured system with an RX 7900 GRE (Driver 25.3.1 RC31) comparing gaming performance at 4K in the following applications: Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12, Ultra), Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12, RT Ultra), Assassin's Creed Mirage (DX12, Ultra High), F1 24 (DX12, Ultra High), F1 24 (DX12, Ultra High RT), Starfield (DX12, Ultra), Far Cry 6 (DX12, Ultra), Far Cry 6 (DX12, Ultra RT), Forza Horizon 5 (DX12, Extreme), Forza Horizon 5 (DX12, RT Extreme), Watch Dogs Legion (DX12, Ultra), Watch Dogs Legion (DX12, RT Ultra), Horizon Forbidden West (DX12, Maxed), Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (DX12, Maxed), God of War: Ragnarok (DX12, Ultra), Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12, Extreme), DOOM Eternal (Vulkan, Ultra Nightmare), DOOM Eternal (Vulkan, Ultra Nightmare RT), Total War: Warhammer 3 (DX11, Ultra), Dying Light 2 (DX12, High), Dying Light 2 (DX12, High Raytracing), Alan Wake 2 (DX12, High), Alan Wake 2 (DX12, High w/Med RT), Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (DX12, Ultra), Hitman 3 (DX12, Ultra), Hitman 3 (DX12, Ultra RT), The Witcher 3 (DX12, Ultra+), The Witcher 3 (DX12, RT Ultra), Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (DX12, Extreme), Black Myth: Wukong (DX12, Cinematic), Black Myth: Wukong (DX12, Cinematic RT) Baldur's Gate 3 (DX11, Ultra), Ghost of Tsushima (DX12, Very High), Star Wars Outlaws (DX12, Ultra RT), Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (DX12, Ultra), Control (DX12, High), Control (DX12, High RT), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (DX12, Ultra), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (DX12, Ultra RT), Resident Evil 4 (DX12, Max), Resident Evil 4 (DX12, Max RT), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (DX12, Maxed), Marvel’s Spiderman 2 (DX12, Maxed RT), Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (DX12, Ultra), The Last of Us: Part 1 (DX12, Ultra), S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (DX12, Epic), Final Fantasy XVI Demo (DX12, Ultra). Testing conducted with latest game builds as of February 5, 2025 (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, The Last of Us: Part 1, and Forza Horizon 5 using latest builds as of February 14th, 2025). System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. RX-1176.

3 Testing done by AMD performance labs February 2025, on a test system configured with Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, 32 GB DDR5-6000 Memory, Windows 11 Pro and Radeon RX 9070 XT (Driver 25.3.1 RC 31) vs. a similarly configured system with an RX 7900 GRE (Driver 25.3.1 RC31) comparing gaming performance at 4K in the following applications: Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12, Ultra), Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12, RT Ultra), Assassin's Creed Mirage (DX12, Ultra High), F1 24 (DX12, Ultra High), F1 24 (DX12, Ultra High RT), Starfield (DX12, Ultra), Far Cry 6 (DX12, Ultra), Far Cry 6 (DX12, Ultra RT), Forza Horizon 5 (DX12, Extreme), Forza Horizon 5 (DX12, RT Extreme), Watch Dogs Legion (DX12, Ultra), Watch Dogs Legion (DX12, RT Ultra), Horizon Forbidden West (DX12, Maxed), Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (DX12, Maxed), God of War: Ragnarok (DX12, Ultra), Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12, Extreme), DOOM Eternal (Vulkan, Ultra Nightmare), DOOM Eternal (Vulkan, Ultra Nightmare RT), Total War: Warhammer 3 (DX11, Ultra), Dying Light 2 (DX12, High), Dying Light 2 (DX12, High Raytracing), Alan Wake 2 (DX12, High), Alan Wake 2 (DX12, High w/Med RT), Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (DX12, Ultra), Hitman 3 (DX12, Ultra), Hitman 3 (DX12, Ultra RT), The Witcher 3 (DX12, Ultra+), The Witcher 3 (DX12, RT Ultra), Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (DX12, Extreme), Black Myth: Wukong (DX12, Cinematic), Black Myth: Wukong (DX12, Cinematic RT) Baldur's Gate 3 (DX11, Ultra), Ghost of Tsushima (DX12, Very High), Star Wars Outlaws (DX12, Ultra RT), Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (DX12, Ultra), Control (DX12, High), Control (DX12, High RT), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (DX12, Ultra), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (DX12, Ultra RT), Resident Evil 4 (DX12, Max), Resident Evil 4 (DX12, Max RT), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (DX12, Maxed), Marvel’s Spiderman 2 (DX12, Maxed RT), Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (DX12 Ultra), The Last of Us: Part 1 (DX12, Ultra), S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (DX12, Epic), Final Fantasy XVI Demo (DX12, Ultra). Testing conducted with latest game builds as of February 5, 2025 (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, The Last of Us: Part 1, and Forza Horizon 5 using latest builds as of February 14th, 2025). System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. RX-1179.

4 Testing by AMD, as of February 2025 using Amuse 2.3.15 and Procyon 2.10.1542 64. Models used: SD 1.5, SDXL, ComputerVision FP16, and FLUX Schnell. System configuration: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB 6000 MT/s DDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD with an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU vs. a similarly configured system with a Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPU. Driver 25.3.1 RC 31. Performance may vary. RX-1168.

5 AMD FreeSync/FreeSync Premium/FreeSync Premium Pro technology requires AMD Radeon graphics and a display certified by AMD. See www.amd.com/freesync for complete details. Confirm capability with your system or display manufacturer before purchase. GD-127.

6 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the GPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-151.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4e6957f-0945-483c-9795-cf97039270b9

Radeon RX 9000 Series Graphics Cards Radeon RX 9000 Series Graphics Cards

