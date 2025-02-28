Orderly Integrates Berachain to Enhance Access to Omnichain Liquidity





SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permissionless liquidity layer Orderly has announced the integration of its omnichain infrastructure with Berachain, the Layer 1 blockchain powered by a novel Proof-of-Liquidity consensus mechanism. This will enable projects building within the Berachain ecosystem, including DEXes and perps protocols, to instantly access deep cross-chain liquidity.

Leveraging Orderly’s advanced liquidity infrastructure, developers on Berachain can now integrate a robust SDK and connect to a single, unified order book that aggregates liquidity across multiple chains. Backed by over 20 professional market makers including Wintermute and Riverside, Orderly provides deep market depth and tight spreads, ensuring an optimal trading experience for DeFi users.

Orderly currently supports a broad range of EVM and non-EVM chains including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Mantle, and Solana. Integrating with Berachain advances Orderly’s goal of supporting high-performance blockchains at an early stage, ensuring DeFi builders and traders can access seamless cross-chain liquidity.

Orderly Co-Founder Ran Yi said: “Berachain’s Proof-of-Liquidity model represents an evolution in blockchain consensus, directly aligning network security with DeFi liquidity. Integrating Orderly’s omnichain liquidity layer adds the final piece to the puzzle, empowering Berachain projects to rapidly go from zero to one. With endless liquidity and reliable trading infrastructure taken care of, Berachain builders are free to focus on creating awesome apps that users will love.”

Berachain has gained rapid traction since launching due to its innovative Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) model, which aligns validator incentives with deep liquidity provisioning. Through this integration, projects on Berachain can now tap into Orderly’s omnichain order book, removing liquidity fragmentation and unlocking a frictionless trading experience.

About Orderly

Orderly is the infrastructure that lets people trade anything, anywhere via a permissionless liquidity layer that delivers deep, unified liquidity across all blockchains through a single orderbook. Orderly ensures robust liquidity across major chains such as Solana, Sonic, Arbitrum, Base, Mantle, Ethereum Mainnet, OP, and Polygon, and grants traders and exchanges access to over 100 markets through their unified trading infrastructure.

Learn more: https://orderly.network/

About Berachain

Berachain is an EVM-identical Layer 1 (L1) blockchain that uses the novel Proof of Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism to align liquidity and security at the network level. PoL enables users to earn directly from the network for contributing liquidity or performing incentivized actions—transforming the chain's inflation into fuel for its applications and their users. This model aligns incentives with users who support the network over the long term, creating a sustainable ecosystem where the network's growth and liquidity reinforce each other.

Learn more: https://www.berachain.com/

