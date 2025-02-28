Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

On February 27, 2025, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:



Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share April 30, 2025 April 16, 2025 April 30, 2025 $0.035 May 31, 2025 May 16, 2025 May 30, 2025 $0.035 June 30, 2025 June 16, 2025 June 30, 2025 $0.035

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of December 31, 2024 stood at $2.30, compared with a NAV per share on September 30, 2024 of $2.35.



Net investment income (“NII”) was approximately $6.0 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with approximately $6.2 million, or $0.10 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.



Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 amounted to approximately $10.2 million, compared with approximately $10.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows: $5.4 million from our debt investments; $4.1 million from our CLO equity investments; and $0.8 million from other income.

Our total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were approximately $4.2 million, which was approximately the same as the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders): The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 15.8% at current cost, compared with 14.5% as of September 30, 2024; The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current (start of quarter for existing investments) cost was 8.8%, compared with 9.6% as of September 30, 2024; and The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 16.2%, compared with 15.3% as of September 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $3.3 million, consisting of: NII of approximately $6.0 million; Net realized losses of approximately $44.8 million; and Net unrealized appreciation of approximately $42.1 million.



During the fourth quarter of 2024, we made investments of approximately $25.1 million and received approximately $22.0 million from sales and repayments of investments.



Our weighted average credit rating was 2.3 based on total fair value and 2.4 based on total principal amount as of December 31, 2024, compared with a weighted average credit rating of 2.4 based on total fair value and 2.8 based on total principal amount as of September 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, we had one debt investment in one portfolio company on non-accrual status, with a fair value of approximately $0.5 million. Also, as of December 31, 2024, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate fair value of approximately $4.6 million.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we issued a total of approximately 1.8 million shares of common stock pursuant to an “at-the-market” offering. After deducting the sales agent’s commissions and offering expenses, this resulted in net proceeds of approximately $5.0 million. As of December 31, 2024, we had approximately 69.8 million shares of common stock outstanding.



OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.



STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $358,356,496 and $440,069,822, respectively) $ 256,238,759 $ 261,614,335 Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $16,836,822, respectively) 4,614,100 5,276,092 Cash and cash equivalents 34,926,468 5,740,553 Interest and distributions receivable 2,724,049 3,976,408 Other assets 1,227,598 1,060,384 Total assets $ 299,730,974 $ 277,667,772 LIABILITIES Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $309,812 and $543,609, respectively 44,480,938 44,247,141 Notes payable – 5.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $1,381,619 and $1,768,219, respectively 79,118,381 78,731,781 Securities purchased, not settled 12,027,463 — Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate 1,215,964 1,012,389 Accrued interest payable 1,204,487 1,204,487 Accrued expenses 1,018,261 1,163,349 Total liabilities 139,065,494 126,359,147 NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 69,758,938 and 59,300,472 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 697,590 593,005 Capital in excess of par value 487,943,476 458,121,381 Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses) (327,975,586 ) (307,405,761 ) Total net assets 160,665,480 151,308,625 Total liabilities and net assets $ 299,730,974 $ 277,667,772 Net asset value per common share $ 2.30 $ 2.55





OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.



STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Year Ended

December 31,

2024 Year Ended

December 31,

2023 Year Ended

December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) INVESTMENT INCOME From non-affiliated/non-control investments: Interest income – debt investments $ 24,929,287 $ 33,592,166 $ 25,234,315 Income from securitization vehicles and investments 15,403,586 16,796,699 17,093,203 Other income 2,350,332 1,435,316 790,594 Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments 42,683,205 51,824,181 43,118,112 Total investment income 42,683,205 51,824,181 43,118,112 EXPENSES Interest expense 7,847,320 10,825,877 12,354,392 Base Fee 4,310,484 4,613,664 5,903,986 Professional fees 1,537,434 1,426,098 1,393,116 Compensation expense 746,762 825,226 915,583 Director’s fees 417,500 429,500 417,500 Insurance expense 308,552 329,892 378,804 Transfer agent and custodian fees 260,330 246,562 231,241 Excise tax 216,528 1,423,686 252,172 General and administrative 597,883 638,350 583,740 Total expenses before incentive fees 16,242,793 20,758,855 22,430,534 Net Investment Income Incentive Fees — 3,705,387 — Capital gains incentive fees — — — Total incentive fees — 3,705,387 — Total expenses 16,242,793 24,464,242 22,430,534 Net investment income 26,440,412 27,359,939 20,687,578 NET UNREALIZED APPRECIATION/(DEPRECIATION) AND REALIZED LOSSES ON INVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments: Non-Affiliate/non-control investments 76,337,750 6,198,413 (109,479,985 ) Affiliated investments (661,992 ) 926,274 3,577,327 Total net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments 75,675,758 7,124,687 (105,902,658 ) Net realized losses: Non-affiliated/non-control investments (96,236,489 ) (17,056,245 ) (339,819 ) Extinguishment of debt — (190,353 ) — Total net realized losses (96,236,489 ) (17,246,598 ) (339,819 ) Net unrealized and realized losses (20,560,731 ) (10,121,911 ) (106,242,477 ) Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 5,879,681 $ 17,238,028 $ (85,554,899 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted): $ 0.42 $ 0.51 $ 0.42 Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share (Basic and Diluted): $ 0.09 $ 0.32 $ (1.72 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted): 63,465,255 53,919,104 49,757,122





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Year Ended

December 31,

2024 Year Ended

December 31,

2023 Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Per Share Data Net asset value at beginning of year $ 2.55 $ 2.78 $ 4.92 $ 4.55 $ 5.12 Net investment income(1) 0.42 0.51 0.42 0.32 0.40 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(2) (0.33 ) (0.19 ) (2.14 ) 0.47 (0.36 ) Net change in net asset value from

operations 0.09 0.32 (1.72 ) 0.79 0.04 Distributions per share from net investment income (0.42 ) (0.54) (0.42) (0.42) (0.61 ) Distributions based on weighted average share impact — (0.01 ) — — — Tax return of capital distributions — — — — — Total distributions(3) (0.42 ) (0.55 ) (0.42 ) (0.42 ) (0.61 ) Effect of shares issued, net of offering expenses 0.08 — — — — Effect of shares issued/repurchased, gross — — — — — Net asset value at end of year $ 2.30 $ 2.55 $ 2.78 $ 4.92 $ 4.55 Per share market value at beginning of year $ 2.86 $ 3.12 $ 4.08 $ 3.05 $ 5.44 Per share market value at end of year $ 2.44 $ 2.86 $ 3.12 $ 4.08 $ 3.05 Total return based on Market Value(4) (1.64 )% 9.34 % (14.11 )% 47.38 % (31.75 )% Total return based on Net Asset Value(5) 6.67 % 11.15 % (34.96 )% 17.36 % 0.82 % Shares outstanding at end of year 69,758,938 59,300,472 49,844,796 49,690,059 49,589,607 Ratios/Supplemental Data (7) Net assets at end of year (000’s) $ 160,665 $ 151,309 $ 138,672 $ 244,595 $ 225,427 Average net assets (000’s) $ 152,362 $ 149,944 $ 192,785 $ 242,589 $ 192,137 % Ratio of expenses to average net assets 10.66 % 16.32 % 11.64 % 8.69 % 8.45 % Ratio of net investment income to average net assets 17.35 % 18.25 % 10.73 % 6.64 % 10.26 % Portfolio turnover rate(6) 33.66 % 3.85 % 17.09 % 11.09 % 23.72 % (1) Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.

(2) Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.

(3) Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year.

(4) Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts divided by the beginning market value per share.

(5) Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value.

(6) Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the annual investment sales and repayments of principal or annual investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.

(7) The following table provides supplemental performance ratios measured for the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020:





Year Ended

December 31,

2024 Year Ended

December 31,

2023 Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Ratio of expenses to average net assets: Expenses before incentive

fees 10.66 % 13.84 % 11.64 % 8.69 % 8.45 % Net Investment Income Incentive Fees — % 2.47 % — % — % — % Capital Gains Incentive

Fees — % — % — % — % — % Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense, to average net assets 5.51 % 9.10 % 5.23 % 4.36 % 4.35 %





About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

