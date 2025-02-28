AGF Investments Announces Proposed Fund and ETF Terminations

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ETF Terminations

AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) today announced the proposed termination of AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF (ticker: QGB), AGF Systematic International Equity ETF (ticker: QIE) and AGF Systematic US Equity ETF (ticker: QUS) (each an “AGF Investments ETF” and collectively, the “AGF Investments ETFs”) effective at the close of business on or about April 29, 2025 (the “ETF Termination Date”).

Accordingly, AGF Investments will also request to voluntarily de-list the units of the AGF Investments ETFs from Cboe Canada Inc. and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) at the close of business on or about April 28, 2025 (the “Delisting Date”), with all units still held by securityholders being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the ETF Termination Date.

Securityholders of the AGF Investments ETFs will be able to sell their units through the facilities of the applicable stock exchanges until the Delisting Date. Effective as of the close of business on February 28, 2025, no further direct subscriptions (i.e. primary market creations of new ETF units) for units of the AGF Investments ETFs will generally be accepted.

Any remaining securityholders of an AGF Investments ETF as at the ETF Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets of the AGF Investments ETF, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the AGF Investments ETF, on a pro rata basis.

AGF Investments will issue an additional press release on or about the ETF Termination Date confirming final details of the terminations, including final distributions, if any.

As a result of the proposed terminations, AGF Investments is also announcing today ad hoc distributions for AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF (ticker: QGB), AGF Systematic International Equity ETF (ticker: QIE) and AGF Systematic US Equity ETF (ticker: QUS), which usually pay quarterly/annual distributions. Unitholders of record on March 7, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on March 13, 2025.

Please note: Additional ad hoc distributions will be announced on or about April 2.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Exchange Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB Cboe Canada Inc. $0.149364 AGF Systematic International Equity ETF QIE Toronto Stock Exchange



$0.020788 AGF Systematic US Equity ETF QUS Toronto Stock Exchange



$0.069762



Further information about the AGF Investments ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

Mutual Fund Termination

AGF Investments is also today announcing the proposed termination of AGF Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the “Fund”) effective on or about April 29, 2025 (the “Fund Termination Date”).

Effective as of the close of business today, units of the Fund are no longer available for purchase and AGF Investments will stop accepting purchases and switches into the Fund, including systematic purchase and switch plans.

AGF Investments is waiving the management fee that is normally applicable to the Fund from the close of business on February 28, 2025 until the Fund Termination Date. Note that there may be distributions paid by the Fund prior to the termination.

Unitholders can transfer their investments into another AGF Fund or redeem their units prior to the Fund Termination Date.

Investors who remain holding units of the Fund in client-name registered plans will have their units transferred to the same series and purchase option of AGF Canadian Money Market Fund, effective on or about April 29, 2025. Investors who remain holding units of the Fund in client-name non-registered plans and/or any nominee/intermediary-held accounts (both registered and non-registered) will have their units redeemed on or about April 29, 2025, without any redemption fees or sales charges applied.

AGF Investments strongly encourages unitholders to consult with their financial advisor to discuss their individual circumstances, including possible tax consequences, and determine the solution that best meets their investment needs.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $54 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 815,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

Disclaimer

ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. There is no guarantee that ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there is risk involved in investing in the ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, each ETF’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts is available on AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.