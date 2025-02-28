Own. App and $CREATE Fund Launch Groundbreaking Token Challenge: 100 Million Tokens Up for Grabs

Austin, TX, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to redefine how creators and users engage with social media, Own. App, the decentralized, creator-first platform, has partnered with the $CREATE Fund to launch an innovative, gamified challenge: the Own. App x $CREATE FUND Token Challenge.

Running from February 26 to March 26, 2024, this month-long competition gives participants the opportunity to win a share of 100 million $CREATE tokens — driving platform growth and user adoption ahead of Own. App’s official launch. The ambitious goal? To reach 250,000 app downloads by the end of the challenge—and reward users every step of the way.

The Future of Social Engagement Meets Real Rewards

The challenge invites users to download the Own. App , join the official Discord and Telegram groups, and follow both Own. App and $CREATE Fund on X (formerly Twitter). Participants will also share their unique referral links with friends, family, and followers to boost downloads and climb the challenge leaderboard.

But this is more than just a giveaway—it’s an opportunity to become part of a growing movement aimed at reshaping digital content ownership and creator monetization. Unlike traditional social platforms that rely on algorithmic manipulation and gatekeeping, Own. App ensures that content reaches users based on merit, engagement, and quality.

Prizes for Top Performers

The competition rewards those who bring the most value to the community:

First Place: $1,000 USD + 100,000 $CREATE tokens

Second Place: $500 USD + 50,000 $CREATE tokens

Third Place: $250 USD + 25,000 $CREATE tokens

Expanding Reach with ETH Denver Activation

To kick things off, Own. App will roll out an on-site campaign at ETH Denver starting February 26, 2024. Attendees can scan a QR code for a direct download of the app and join the challenge instantly. A live leaderboard will track user progress in real-time, adding an extra layer of excitement and competition throughout the event.

Driving Innovation Through Community Engagement

The challenge isn’t just about downloads—it’s about empowering creators and rewarding users for meaningful participation. Through token rewards, referral incentives, and community-building efforts across Discord and Telegram, Own. App is fostering a social platform driven by authentic engagement and financial autonomy.

With marketing assets led by a dynamic team—graphics by Ulysses, social strategy by Sophie and Neha, and official media coverage led by Jason—the challenge is poised to attract thousands of new users while strengthening ties within the Web3 community.

A New Era for Creators and Digital Communities

The APP x $CREATE FUND Token Challenge isn’t just a promotional campaign—it’s a glimpse into the future of creator-driven platforms. As Own. App continues to grow, it promises to shift the balance of power away from centralized platforms and into the hands of the users who drive engagement and innovation.

The future of social media isn’t just about connecting—it’s about ownership, empowerment, and rewarding real engagement.

Download the app now at iOwn.app .





Legal Disclaimer:

