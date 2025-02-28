Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, today announced that it has received a listing decision from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on behalf of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”), indicating that the Company has evidenced compliance with the minimum equity standard set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the “Equity Rule”) and all other applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company remains subject to a grace period, through June 10, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum price bid requirement. As a result, the previously disclosed listing matter has been closed, and the Company’s securities will remain listed on Nasdaq.

“We are pleased to have successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements—an important milestone that underscores the strength of our business strategy and financial position," said Mike McLaren, Chief Executive Officer of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. "Maintaining our Nasdaq listing remains a top priority, as we believe it enhances our credibility with investors, partners, and stakeholders. This achievement reflects our team’s unwavering dedication to executing our growth initiatives and reinforcing our financial foundation.”

"Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering innovative modular solutions, expanding our market presence, and driving operational efficiencies to generate long-term value for our shareholders. We remain focused on our core competencies, and believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and accelerate progress toward our strategic objectives."

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

