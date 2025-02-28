Daniella C. Vespoli Joins Calfee, Halter & Griswold Law Firm as Corporate and Finance Partner

Vespoli Joins Calfee's Cleveland Office

Cleveland, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP recently announced that Daniella C. Vespoli has joined the firm's Corporate and Finance practice group as a partner. Vespoli will work from the firm's Cleveland, Ohio, office and assist clients with their corporate law and transactional needs across the U.S. and globally.

Vespoli advises public and private companies and boards of directors on a wide range of significant M&A transactions and complex corporate and commercial matters with a strategic focus on advancing clients’ business objectives. Her practice focuses on representing private equity sponsors as well as other private and public company clients in connection with structuring and negotiating complex M&A transactions, including domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, LBOs, recapitalizations, majority and minority investments, joint ventures, and other strategic corporate/commercial transactions. Her practice also includes a wide range of general corporate counseling.

In addition to representing numerous well-known private equity sponsor and public company clients, Vespoli also has served as lead counsel in the representation of numerous portfolio companies of private equity funds.

Prior to joining Calfee, Vespoli served as a Partner with Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity practice group, and, earlier in her career, as an Associate with Jones Day’s Mergers and Acquisitions/Corporate practice group.

Vespoli earned her J.D., magna cum laude, from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where she also received the Order of the Coif, the Dean’s Scholar Award, and the Moritz Leadership Scholarship Award and was named a Public Service Fellow. She earned her B.A. in Finance, magna cum laude, from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

"After spending the first decade of my career gaining expertise and honing my skills at two Am Law 25 law firms where I represented clients on transactions ranging in size from several million dollars to over $10 billion," said Vespoli, "I'm excited to join the experienced team of attorneys at Calfee to provide our clients market-leading representation alongside the cost-efficiency of working with a full-service, midsized law firm."

With 50+ dedicated attorneys, Calfee’s Corporate and Finance practice group is one of the largest and most prolific in Ohio, handling a significant number of complex and sophisticated business and financial transactions for clients across the country and globally.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniella to our Corporate M&A Practice Group. With an impressive track record and a deep expertise in complex M&A transactions, Daniella brings a wealth of knowledge that will undoubtedly enhance our team's capabilities. We are confident that she will play a pivotal role in delivering outstanding results for our clients, drive innovation, and help us maintain our position as leaders in the industry. We look forward to the great impact Daniella will have on our group and our clients,” stated Brent M. Pietrafese, Partner and Co-Chair, Corporate and Finance Practice Group.

Calfee's robust Mergers and Acquisitions, Divestitures, and Sales practice, annually consummating 60-75 M&A transactions, is led by an active private equity client base and a large roster of public and significant privately held corporate clients. These financial and strategic buyers, coupled with Calfee's deep investment banking representations and relationships, drive a thriving and diverse M&A practice at the firm.

“As we continue to grow our Corporate and Finance practice group, we are thrilled to have Daniella Vespoli join the team. Daniella’s skills and experience, honed over the past 10 years at two well-respected law firms, will be highly valued by our clients who are driving a higher volume of sophisticated transactions, especially in the growing private equity space," stated Arthur C. Hall III, Firm Administrative Partner and Partner-in-Charge of Calfee’s Cleveland office.

