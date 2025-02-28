Modern Aviation Partners with the City of Charlotte to Manage its FBO at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Photo Credit: Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Aviation (“Modern”) is pleased to announce its expansion to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (“CLT”), further strengthening its nationwide network and marking its 18th Fixed Base Operator (FBO) location and its 2nd in North Carolina.

Following a competitive Request for Proposal process issued by the City of Charlotte, Modern Aviation was selected as the winning bidder in January 2025 to manage the FBO pursuant to a 20-year management services contract (including renewal options). Modern will commence managing the FBO operations at CLT on June 30, 2025.

“Modern Aviation presented an exceptional proposal that delivers significant value that aligns seamlessly with CLT’s strategic goals and vision for the future,” said CLT Chief Business and Innovation Officer Ted Kaplan. “The Airport is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and enhancing the overall experience for customers and stakeholders.”

As part of its long-term commitment to enhance aviation services, Modern will upgrade the FBO terminal, with initial plans for construction expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026. Furthermore, Modern intends to utilize local vendors in its procurement processes at CLT and offer positions to all current FBO employees, reinforcing its mission to care for and invest in the communities in which it operates.

Modern CEO Mark Carmen stated, “We are thrilled to partner with the City of Charlotte to bring Modern Aviation’s industry-leading service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. As with all our other locations, we plan to pursue independent safety certification under the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) at CLT. Adding CLT to the Modern network represents a significant milestone for our Company, and we look forward to serving the aviation community at CLT while investing in its future.”

The FBO operation at CLT encompasses more than 220,000 square feet of hangar space and 100,000 square feet of office space. According to FAA data, CLT ranks as the 29th busiest general aviation airport in the country based on business jet traffic. The addition of CLT will expand Modern’s FBO network to 18 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

About Modern Aviation

Modern Aviation is a growing company that is building a national network of premium FBO properties. Modern Aviation’s strategy is to acquire and develop FBO operations in growth markets and to focus on providing exceptional service, extraordinary quality, and industry-leading safety. Modern Aviation is actively engaged in pursuing additional FBO acquisitions and development opportunities in North America and the Caribbean.

For more information visit: https://modern‐aviation.com

Contact:

Modern Aviation, Emmanuel Yapo: eyapo@modern-aviation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e133f2e8-ba78-41b8-9e97-4f087613b6bd

Modern Aviation Partners with the City of Charlotte to Manage its FBO at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Modern Aviation Partners with the City of Charlotte to Manage its FBO at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.